Padua appoints head of technical advice

Rudy Haddad has been appointed to head of technical advice overseeing the firm's technical capabilities across its software, services, research and data divisions.

With over 23 years' experience in financial advice, Haddad joins Padua from Wealth Market, where he was head of practice management and technical advice delivery.

Haddad has also held senior positions at ING Australia, OnePath and ANZ Wealth, including heading up technical services and intermediated life risk sales strategies. Prior to a career in technical services, Haddad was a paraplanner at ANZ.

Haddad's appointment follows that of Kun Singh who was appointed to the newly created role of head of marketing at Padua in April.

Singh is responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of Padua's marketing strategies that showcase the breadth of technology, data and people expertise across the business.

Padua co-founder Matthew Esler said the appointments are a key step in the firm's ongoing growth and expansion in the financial advice market.

"We are seeing significant interest from financial planning practices and licensees for our software, services, research and data and these two new appointments are key steps in our long-term growth strategy," Esler said.

"Rudy brings an extraordinary ability to convert regulatory complexity into practical application for advisers, better than anyone I have witnessed in the industry, and it is an absolute pleasure to have him on board."

Esler added: "It is pleasing to have attracted someone of Kun Singh's talent and experience.

"We have already been impressed with his ability across both digital marketing and sales lead generation and we look forward to continuing the transformation of Padua Solutions in the months and years ahead."