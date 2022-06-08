Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Padua appoints head of technical advice

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 JUN 2022   12:05PM

Rudy Haddad has been appointed to head of technical advice overseeing the firm's technical capabilities across its software, services, research and data divisions.

With over 23 years' experience in financial advice, Haddad joins Padua from Wealth Market, where he was head of practice management and technical advice delivery.

Haddad has also held senior positions at ING Australia, OnePath and ANZ Wealth, including heading up technical services and intermediated life risk sales strategies. Prior to a career in technical services, Haddad was a paraplanner at ANZ.

Haddad's appointment follows that of Kun Singh who was appointed to the newly created role of head of marketing at Padua in April.

Singh is responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of Padua's marketing strategies that showcase the breadth of technology, data and people expertise across the business.

Padua co-founder Matthew Esler said the appointments are a key step in the firm's ongoing growth and expansion in the financial advice market.

Sponsored Video
Elevate practice profit & revenue with managed accounts

"We are seeing significant interest from financial planning practices and licensees for our software, services, research and data and these two new appointments are key steps in our long-term growth strategy," Esler said.

"Rudy brings an extraordinary ability to convert regulatory complexity into practical application for advisers, better than anyone I have witnessed in the industry, and it is an absolute pleasure to have him on board."

Esler added: "It is pleasing to have attracted someone of Kun Singh's talent and experience.

"We have already been impressed with his ability across both digital marketing and sales lead generation and we look forward to continuing the transformation of Padua Solutions in the months and years ahead."

Read more: Rudy HaddadKun SinghMatthew EslerPadua Solutions
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

PADUA closes capital raise
PADUA accelerates distribution effort
Reality TV star joins advice fintech
Padua appoints chair
PADUA launches client fact find

Editor's Choice

Superhero, Swyftx in $1.5bn merger

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:46PM
Superhero and Swyftx will merge to establish a $1.5 billion financial services giant with over 800,000 customers.

Credit Suisse names APAC asset management lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
Credit Suisse has appointed a head of asset management for Asia Pacific as it eyes expansion in the region.

Reserve Bank shocks with hawkish 50bp increase

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has decided to increase the cash rate target by 50 basis points to 85 basis points.

ASIC freezes assets of unlicensed property mogul

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:44PM
The corporate regulator obtained interim orders from the Federal Court to freeze the assets of Sasha Hopkins and two of his companies, alleging he was misleading clients and running a financial service business without a licence.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
14-16

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.