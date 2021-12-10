NEWS
Technology

One in three crypto owners to switch banks

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 10 DEC 2021   11:53AM

A survey of Australian cryptocurrency owners, conducted by Visa, has revealed one in three plan to switch banks to one that offers crypto products.

The survey of more than 790 financial decision makers across Australia found 33% of crypto owners are likely or very likely to switch banks in the next 12 months to one that supports crypto.

It also found awareness of crypto among financial decision makers in Australia is near universal at 93%.

The research shows growing adoption of crypto, with more than one quarter (27%) of Australian crypto-aware respondents having directly engaged with crypto either as an investment vehicle or as a medium of exchange.

Anthony Jones, Visa's head of innovation and partnerships for Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific said: "Digital currencies and crypto assets signify a technology shift not only for money movement but also digital ownership, with growth in this space poised to continue."

"As consumer investment into this new asset class gains momentum and Australians start to evolve how they think about the future of money, every financial institution will require a strategy for crypto."

Of the 27% crypto-aware adults that already own or use cryptocurrency, over half of that group (59%) said their use has increased in the past year.

The remaining 73% of crypto-aware Australians do not currently own any cryptocurrency, however a significant 26% of this group have taken steps to learn more about crypto.

Among crypto-owners in Australia, 74% express interest in crypto-linked cards, which would allow consumers to spend crypto at the retailers.

Similarly, 73% are interested in crypto rewards, which allow you to earn crypto as a reward for your card spending through your bank.

And 82% of those who already own crypto would be happy to buy crypto through their bank.

