Objective of super bill lands in parliament

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has tabled a new bill in Parliament to legislate an objective of superannuation, aimed at securing a dignified retirement for more Australians.

The Superannuation (Objective) Bill 2023, which was introduced to Parliament yesterday, defines the objective of super as "to preserve savings to deliver income for a dignified retirement, alongside government support, in an equitable and sustainable way."

"The Albanese government is moving to enshrine an objective of superannuation in legislation as part of its agenda to strengthen and maximise the benefits of the nation's super system," Chalmers said.

"An agreed objective of super will serve as a guide for future governments, regulators, industry, and the wider community, instilling greater confidence in the system."

The objective mandates policymakers to ensure the superannuation system is operating in an equitable and sustainable way, and encourages interplay with government support mechanisms, particularly the Age Pension.

It also requires policymakers to justify how any future changes to superannuation law are consistent with the legislated objective to Parliament and the Australian public.

However, the objective will not alter the current responsibilities of superannuation trustees, nor rules for early access to super on compassionate grounds.

Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle said the fund's nearly two million members, over a million of whom are women and young adults, stand to gain from the reforms promoting fairness in the super system.

Doyle noted that many of the fund's members, often in part-time or casual roles with lower incomes, typically retire with modest savings and rely on a mix of retirement savings, the Age Pension, and other government support.

"The objective defined by the government, and the requirement that all future super-related legislation is compatible with the principles of preservation, equity and sustainability, are a positive step forward for our members and all working Australians," she said.

"We urge the Parliament to pass the bill at the earliest possible opportunity."

The Association of Super Funds Australia (ASFA) also praised the legislation for centring superannuation policy on preservation, retirement income, equity, sustainability, and a dignified retirement, while acknowledging the continued importance of the Age Pension.

ASFA interim chief executive Leeanne Turner said: "It offers a retirement aspiration which is fit for purpose, paving the way for a future where all Australians can approach retirement with confidence."

"As drafted in this Bill, the Objective will underpin policy stability and help anchor future policy debates in ensuring our Age Pension remains affordable, that superannuation savings are preserved to retirement, and that the system delivers in an equitable manner for women and low-income earners."