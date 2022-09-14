Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

NZ Super shifts $25bn to low carbon indices

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 SEP 2022   12:47PM

The NZ Super Fund has shifted about 40% of its overall portfolio to low carbon indices, in a move that will "significantly reduce" the number of listed companies the fund owns directly.

The NZ$57 billion fund began to roll over its indices to the MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned Index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Paris Aligned Index in June, with the new benchmark taking effect on 1 July 2022. The changes apply to the fund's reference portfolio benchmark and its passive investments in global equities.

The fund previously tracked a custom version of the MSCI All Country World Investible Market Total Return Index. Implementation is now largely complete the fund said.

The change affects NZ$25 billion of its overall investment portfolio and aligns their benchmarks to the Paris Agreement.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"In addition to alignment with climate goals, we expect these new indices to deliver better environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics across the board," chief investment officer Stephen Gilmore said.

The changes will further reduce the fund's exposure to carbon emissions.

"A smaller, more concentrated portfolio will be cheaper to run, and more manageable for us when looking to identify and engage on responsible investment issues," Gilmore said.

"Making this shift in a way that will not have a detrimental impact on investment returns has been critical for us. The move follows many months of technical analysis weighing up a range of risk, return, cost and implementation considerations.

"We're confident fund performance will not be adversely affected and see both cost and efficiency benefits in the changes. The new indices provide a simple, off-the-shelf solution for our passive benchmark and holdings."

The fund first reduced its exposure to carbon emissions and reserves in 2017, and over the last five years has reduced fund-wide emissions intensity by nearly 50% and no longer holds any material, long-term exposure to fossil fuel reserves

NZ Super Fund noted that the fund's performance has continued to be strong, citing a study by independent think-tank Global SWF which found the fund, with an 11.79% return over the past six years, was the top performing sovereign wealth fund globally.

Gilmore said the fund would be reporting on progress towards net zero annually under a framework for the New Zealand Crown Financial Institutions, as agreed with the Minister of Finance last year.

The fund noted it will continue to obtain some of its benchmark index exposure via derivative instruments "where it is cost effective and efficient to do so."

The fund is a signatory to the Paris Aligned Investment Initiative's Net Zero Asset Owners Commitment.

Read more: NZ Super FundStephen Gilmore
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Alternatives guru departs ART
NZ Super Fund hires from ART
NZ Super Fund excludes Russian debt, state-owned holdings
NZ Super awards passive ESG mandates
NZ Super Fund names head of portfolio investments
NZ Super Fund commits $140m to sustainable real estate
CFS joins firms in net zero alignment
NZ Super Fund delivers 30%
KiwiSaver, NZ Super Fund architect remembered
Westpac sells NZ life business

Editor's Choice

Mind the managed accounts roadblocks: MLC

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:37PM
In opening the Financial Standard Managed Accounts Forum, MLC head of investment consulting (managed accounts) Brent Bevan explained the greatest roadblocks that stop the creation, adoption, or rollout of managed account programs.

Crescent Wealth invests in water rights

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:56AM
The Islamic superannuation fund is investing in Australian water rights via Pinnacle's Riparian Capital Partners.

Ex-Synchron boss appointed head of Libertas

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:44PM
Former Synchron general manager Phil Osborne has been appointed to head up Sequoia Financial Group's licensee, Libertas Financial Planning.

2022 is the hardest year to retire: Report

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:46PM
According to new data, this year could be the most challenging in recent history to retire.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
10

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Nathan Jacobsen

MANAGING DIRECTOR
DIVERGER LIMITED
Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen has steered the ship both figuratively and literally. After a career in the Australian Royal Navy, he has risen through the corporate ranks, leading teams with lessons learnt at sea. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.