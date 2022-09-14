NZ Super shifts $25bn to low carbon indices

The NZ Super Fund has shifted about 40% of its overall portfolio to low carbon indices, in a move that will "significantly reduce" the number of listed companies the fund owns directly.

The NZ$57 billion fund began to roll over its indices to the MSCI World Climate Paris Aligned Index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Climate Paris Aligned Index in June, with the new benchmark taking effect on 1 July 2022. The changes apply to the fund's reference portfolio benchmark and its passive investments in global equities.

The fund previously tracked a custom version of the MSCI All Country World Investible Market Total Return Index. Implementation is now largely complete the fund said.

The change affects NZ$25 billion of its overall investment portfolio and aligns their benchmarks to the Paris Agreement.

"In addition to alignment with climate goals, we expect these new indices to deliver better environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics across the board," chief investment officer Stephen Gilmore said.

The changes will further reduce the fund's exposure to carbon emissions.

"A smaller, more concentrated portfolio will be cheaper to run, and more manageable for us when looking to identify and engage on responsible investment issues," Gilmore said.

"Making this shift in a way that will not have a detrimental impact on investment returns has been critical for us. The move follows many months of technical analysis weighing up a range of risk, return, cost and implementation considerations.

"We're confident fund performance will not be adversely affected and see both cost and efficiency benefits in the changes. The new indices provide a simple, off-the-shelf solution for our passive benchmark and holdings."

The fund first reduced its exposure to carbon emissions and reserves in 2017, and over the last five years has reduced fund-wide emissions intensity by nearly 50% and no longer holds any material, long-term exposure to fossil fuel reserves

NZ Super Fund noted that the fund's performance has continued to be strong, citing a study by independent think-tank Global SWF which found the fund, with an 11.79% return over the past six years, was the top performing sovereign wealth fund globally.

Gilmore said the fund would be reporting on progress towards net zero annually under a framework for the New Zealand Crown Financial Institutions, as agreed with the Minister of Finance last year.

The fund noted it will continue to obtain some of its benchmark index exposure via derivative instruments "where it is cost effective and efficient to do so."

The fund is a signatory to the Paris Aligned Investment Initiative's Net Zero Asset Owners Commitment.