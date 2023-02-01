Norwegian wealth fund reports -14.1% return

Norway's Government Pension Fund Global finished 2022 down a record $222 billion, saying it was a "very unusual year".

The oil fund recorded the biggest loss in its history. Its previous largest loss was in 2008 amid the Global Financial Crisis when it shed $86 billion.

With a return of -14.1% for the year, the fund said it was 0.88 percentage points better than its benchmark index.

The fund cited the poor performance of both its equities and fixed income investments, returning -15.3% and -12.1% respectively. Its total real estate returns were -14%.

By sector, only energy saw a positive return, it said. Its investments here include Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Novo Nordisk, and Shell.

From a regional perspective, its biggest hits were felt in the US, losing $63 billion and saying the major technology companies like Amazon, Meta, Tesla, Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft contributed most negatively to the absolute return.

"The market was impacted by war in Europe, high inflation, and rising interest rates. This negatively impacted both the equity market and bond market at the same time, which is very unusual. All the sectors in the equity market had negative returns, with the exception of energy," Norges Bank Investment Management chief executive Nicolai Tangen said.

As at the end of 2022, 69.8% of the fund is invested in equities, 27.5% in fixed income, 2.7% in unlisted real estate, and 0.1% in unlisted renewable energy infrastructure.

The fund was established in 1996 to invest Norway's surplus revenues derived from the oil and gas sector. Last year saw the fund rake in its highest inflows on record at $148 billion before management costs.

The fund has recently come under pressure to redirect some of the surplus to other European countries, with many questioning whether it is fair that Norway continue to derive oil and gas revenues at the expense of other nations struggling to meet energy costs.

Its total value is currently $1.79 trillion, invested in more than 9000 companies and 70 countries.