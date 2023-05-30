No regrets: Hayne reflects on Royal Commission

Nearly six years since the landmark Royal Commission, former High Court justice Kenneth Hayne stands by his recommendations that upended the banking and financial services sectors.

Making a rare appearance at the International Congress of Actuaries in Sydney this morning, Commissioner Hayne said he has no regrets about how he helped reform the banking, superannuation, life insurance and financial advice industries.

"One of the oddities about doing a Royal Commission is that you investigate an area, you make your recommendations, but you are making your recommendations to government," he said.

"And it is for the political branches to decide what they will do when you take it on, knowing that that those are the ground rules and the decisions they make."

Since handing down his recommendations in early 2019, the slew of regulatory changes that followed shook how Australia's finance and banking sectors conducted their business.

Mandating Target Market Determinations and Direct Distribution Obligations, and instilling more powers into ASIC and APRA, were some of the effects. The fallout also included the near decimation of the financial advice sector, which saw the adviser population dive by 45%.

Reflecting on the last few years, Hayne urged the audience to lift the poignant themes from his final report and apply them today.

Hayne identified six standards - obey the law, do not mislead or deceive, act fairly, provide goods or services that are fit for purpose, deliver goods or services with reasonable care and skill, and, when acting for another, act in the best interests of that other - that stood out from his time overseeing the Royal Commission.

In today's context, Hayne asked if these standards sufficiently capture what the public expect and should be entitled to expect when dealing with a commercial entity or does human endeavour deviate from them?

"Are [the deviations] persistent and widespread? And whether or not they are persistent or widespread, you must inevitably go on to consider a third set of issues: leadership, culture and governance," he said.

"Of course, if there are persistent or widespread breaches of the norms identified, it would say a lot about leadership culture and governance within the entity or relevant to entities."

In the final report, he wrote: "But choices must now be made... The damage done by that conduct to individuals and to the overall health and reputation of the financial services industry has been large. Saying sorry and promising not to do it again has not prevented recurrence. The time has come to decide what is to be done in response to what has happened. The financial services industry is too important to the economy of the nation to allow what has happened in the past to continue or to happen again."

When it came to information asymmetry between the customer and product supplier or the intermediary of financial advisers, Hayne wondered if customers nowadays are more empowered to make informed decisions.

"If the customer cannot make any independent assessment of fitness for purpose and cannot make any useful price comparison, the customer makes the choice to accept or reject what is offered according only to whether the customer trusts and often the customer does that by reference only to the suppliers' reputation," he said.

Hinting at the possibility of inherent conflicts of interest that still play out, Hayne pointed out "the problems are exaggerated still further if the supplier carries the business of providing advice".

"Will it be even greater again if the supplier of advice is remunerated by the maker of the product the adviser recommends? What is the duty that the adviser owes to the client?

"The adviser holds itself out as providing advice. Providing advice is a task different from selling a product. Is the customer entitled to treat the adviser as acting in the customer's interest?"

Further, is the duty to act in the client's interest compatible with the adviser having a pecuniary interest in what product does the client buys or how much of the product the client takes?

Almost six years on, Hayne asked: "Can the adviser stand in more than one canoe?"