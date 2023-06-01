Newspaper icon
No longer an accumulation game: ART

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 1 JUN 2023   12:53PM

Addressing the crowd at the International Congress of Actuaries 2023, Australian Retirement Trust (ART) strategist, asset and liability management Kathryn Spragg said the super system needs alternative measures to start looking at retirement products.

Two years since the formation of ART, Spragg says the super fund often gets asked how it's going with its Lifetime pension product, originally launched under the QSuper brand.

While ART is one of the country's largest superannuation funds, with over $240 billion worth of assets, covering over 2.2 million members, Spragg said "it's no longer an accumulation game, where more is perceived to be better."

"In the superannuation industry, we quite often focus on funds under management as a representation of size and maturity," Spragg said.

"And in the retirement space we also talk about retirement assets as a proportion of total assets to give an indication of maturity as well."

Instead, ART uses data to analyse cumulative sales over time, as well as reference rates in the retirement income product and how much members actually allocate to the product.

"Given that innovative retirement income streams is still a new space, the product comparability assessment is still developing," Spragg noted.

"When you view it within the lens of the Retirement Income Covenant (RIC), when we're trying to balance competing objectives of maximising incomes, flexible access and managing risks, this is quite challenging."

Spragg said even though the innovative retirement income stream bucket is quite broad, they could look similar at face value. However, there are underlying distinctions.

"So, how do we draw out those distinctions for the benefits of people trying to enter the retirement space? It's insufficient to just compare starting income rates," Spragg said.

"It's a product that is going to evolve over a lifetime, and it's going to be matched with other products as a holistic retirement solution."

Spragg said these comparisons are important when looking at the financial advice space.

"One of the roadblocks that we currently have is that many advisers require some level of research or ratings to be able to even offer the product as a solution to members," she said.

"As an example, so far the Lifetime pension product has had most of its purchases predominantly self-funded, so clients have gone to seminars, used online calculators and the like to be able to make that decision for themselves, rather than relying on advice at this stage.

"We expect that to evolve over time though."

