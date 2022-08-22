Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

NGS Super chief executive retires

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 22 AUG 2022   2:22PM

Laura Wright has retired from NGS Super, with an acting chief executive now in charge.

Wright's retirement follows 35 years in industry superannuation and 14 years with NGS Super, the last four as chief executive. In the early 1990s, she also served as a director on the board and, briefly, as chair.

In addition to NGS Super, over the years Wright has also held roles with Print Super, AMIST Super and First Super.

"Laura has made a significant contribution to the industry, but in particular to NGS Super. Her commitments both personally and professionally to advancing the interests of members is outstanding and she is leaving the fund in excellent shape," NGS Super chair Dick Shearman said.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

"Laura will be greatly missed as both a leader, colleague and advocate for members and the fund and we wish her all the best in retirement."

Wright took over as chief executive when Anthony Rodwell-Ball resigned in March 2018, first in an acting capacity and then on a permanent basis, named in the role shortly before the fund's merger with QIEC Super was finalised.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Also commenting, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees thanked Wright for her work in the profit-to-member sector and her commitment to achieving the best retirement outcomes for members, calling her a "passionate and inspirational leader".

In a 2019 interview with Financial Standard, Wright described her career path as "anything but standard", having worked in her family's hardware business in the early days before becoming a teacher at an all-boys school south of Sydney and joining the Independent Education Union. She then became the union's first women's officer and organiser, which would later lead to her joining the board of NGS Super.

She described her appointment as NGS Super's chief executive as "a huge privilege", commending the fund on its culture of recognising talent, promoting internally and encouraging opportunities be embraced.

Illustrating this, the NGS board has appointed chief risk and governance officer Natalie Previtera as acting chief executive.

She has been with the fund since 2019, having joined from AMP where she was senior manager, trustee governance. She also held roles at Suncorp, Perpetual and Commonwealth Bank.

NGS Super is currently recruiting for a permanent replacement.

Read more: NGS SuperLaura WrightAMIST SuperAnthony Rodwell-BallAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesCommonwealth BankDick ShearmanFinancial StandardFirst SuperIndependent Education UnionNatalie PreviteraQIEC SuperSuncorp
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

NGS Super bolsters investment team
NGS Super divests oil, gas producers
Financial abuse linked to violence: CBA, UNSW
Registrations open for FPA initiatives
Crypto asset reforms underway: Treasurer
Clime, Marcus Today form strategic alliance
AustralianSuper grows New York team
Maritime Super reappoints MLC Life as group insurer
Monochrome obtains crypto asset AFSL
Competition for adviser relationships fierce: Report

Editor's Choice

Regal Funds Management launches private credit capability

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Regal Funds Management is entering the private credit market later this year, offering solutions to Australian and New Zealand clients.

HUB24 delivers record profit, growth

ANDREW MCKEAN
HUB24 reported underlying NPAT of $35.9 million, up 133% from the year prior.

ASIC highlights strategic priorities

CASSANDRA BALDINI
ASIC has released its corporate plan, outlining strategic priorities and its course of action for the next four years, with a particular focus on the retirement sector.

Equity Trustees celebrates new mandate

CHLOE WALKER
Equity Trustees will become the responsible entity partner of Tanarra Credit Partners' new TCP Private Debt Income Fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Rose Kerlin

GROUP EXECUTIVE OF MEMBERSHIP AND BRAND
AUSTRALIANSUPER
Driven by a relentless commitment to helping others, it's of little wonder Rose Kerlin has excelled at leading profit to member and purpose-led organisations. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.