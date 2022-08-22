NGS Super chief executive retires

Laura Wright has retired from NGS Super, with an acting chief executive now in charge.

Wright's retirement follows 35 years in industry superannuation and 14 years with NGS Super, the last four as chief executive. In the early 1990s, she also served as a director on the board and, briefly, as chair.

In addition to NGS Super, over the years Wright has also held roles with Print Super, AMIST Super and First Super.

"Laura has made a significant contribution to the industry, but in particular to NGS Super. Her commitments both personally and professionally to advancing the interests of members is outstanding and she is leaving the fund in excellent shape," NGS Super chair Dick Shearman said.

"Laura will be greatly missed as both a leader, colleague and advocate for members and the fund and we wish her all the best in retirement."

Wright took over as chief executive when Anthony Rodwell-Ball resigned in March 2018, first in an acting capacity and then on a permanent basis, named in the role shortly before the fund's merger with QIEC Super was finalised.

Also commenting, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees thanked Wright for her work in the profit-to-member sector and her commitment to achieving the best retirement outcomes for members, calling her a "passionate and inspirational leader".

In a 2019 interview with Financial Standard, Wright described her career path as "anything but standard", having worked in her family's hardware business in the early days before becoming a teacher at an all-boys school south of Sydney and joining the Independent Education Union. She then became the union's first women's officer and organiser, which would later lead to her joining the board of NGS Super.

She described her appointment as NGS Super's chief executive as "a huge privilege", commending the fund on its culture of recognising talent, promoting internally and encouraging opportunities be embraced.

Illustrating this, the NGS board has appointed chief risk and governance officer Natalie Previtera as acting chief executive.

She has been with the fund since 2019, having joined from AMP where she was senior manager, trustee governance. She also held roles at Suncorp, Perpetual and Commonwealth Bank.

NGS Super is currently recruiting for a permanent replacement.