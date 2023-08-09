Newmark Property REIT delivers mixed bag

Newmark Property REIT (NPR) has reported operating earnings of $14 million, while at the same time copping a loss of $8.9 million.

The REIT's earnings were up 5.5% against the comparative period for the year ended June 30.

It also revealed a statutory net loss of $8.9 million, down $60.7 million against the comparative period.

The loss was due to a net fair value loss on $21.9 million on investment properties, it said.

NPR declared a distribution of 9 cents per stapled security.

While market sentiment has shifted, NPR's portfolio of high-quality properties continued to perform strongly, demonstrated by the portfolio's 100% occupancy and strong underlying income growth.

The portfolio currently consists of nine large format retail properties located across the eastern seaboard of Australia.

Its top five tenants include Bunnings, Kmart, Officeworks, petstock, and JB HI-FI.

"NPR has continued to deliver on its core objective to deliver predictable and stable solutions," NPR fund manager Ed Cruickshank said.

"Despite the prevailing external headwinds, NPR's portfolio continues to benefit from a high-quality real estate portfolio with a secure income stream and high-quality real estate portfolio with a secure income stream and high-quality diversified tenancy mix underpinning the intrinsic value of NPR's balance sheet."

As of June 2023, Newmark Property has about $1.4 billion in assets under management.