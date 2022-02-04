NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

New study on precious metal hedge

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 4 FEB 2022   12:27PM

New research has taken a fresh look at the often-debated topic of how precious metals act as a hedge and/or diversifier in equity portfolios.

Jose Arreola Hernandez from Rennes School of Business in France and Sang Hoon Kang and Seong-Min Yoon from Pusan National University in the Republic of Korea recently published their findings in the Applied Economics journal.

"What precious metal commodities most largely spillover on the equity indices? What precious metals add the most/least risk to my portfolio? What precious metals are most desirable for investment? These are the closely linked questions we wanted to explore in this study," Yoon said.

The researchers analysed the relationship between the returns of nine precious metals: gold, silver, palladium, platinum, nickel, lead, zinc, copper, and aluminium.

They also assessed the "spillover index" between these metals and regional/global equity markets.

By looking at these factors, they were able to perform a portfolio optimisation using a differential evaluation method.

The findings revealed that the largest spillovers occur between gold and silver and between zinc and lead, while the largest spillovers of the world - looking at equity indices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific - are on palladium and copper.

Nickel and lead were found to add the highest risk to total portfolio risk. Platinum, gold, and aluminium added the least risk to the portfolio of commodities.

The researchers concluded the most desirable metals for investment were gold and aluminium.

"Understanding the relationship between precious metal and equity markets across continents and the world, as well as the role of precious metals in financial investment, is relevant for investors looking to protect their investment portfolios during financial turmoil and market downturns," Yoon said.

Read more: Seong-Min YoonApplied EconomicsJose Arreola HernandezPusan National UniversityRennes School of Business
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

FPA calls for stronger experience pathway

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:28PM
The Financial Planning Association of Australia said it does not agree with the proposed changes to the experience pathway, claiming it would undermine the road to professionalism.

Caddick's cars head to auction

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:32PM
Melissa Caddick's cars will be auctioned later this month as liquidators attempt to recover investors' lost assets. Meanwhile, work is also underway to sell her properties and share portfolios.

RI Advice slapped with $6m penalty

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
RI Advice was slapped with a $6 million penalty for failing to keep tabs on a representative who invested clients' money in risky and complex financial products.

Synchron appoints compliance lead

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:25PM
Financial advice dealer group Synchron has appointed a general manager, compliance.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hans Kunnen

PRINCIPAL & CHIEF ECONOMIST
COMPASS ECONOMICS
In 2022, COVID-19 continues to loom over Australia's economic progress. During such uncertain times, Compass Economics founder and chief economist Hans Kunnen reminds us that it is important to keep the people behind the numbers front and centre. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.