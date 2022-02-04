New study on precious metal hedge

New research has taken a fresh look at the often-debated topic of how precious metals act as a hedge and/or diversifier in equity portfolios.

Jose Arreola Hernandez from Rennes School of Business in France and Sang Hoon Kang and Seong-Min Yoon from Pusan National University in the Republic of Korea recently published their findings in the Applied Economics journal.

"What precious metal commodities most largely spillover on the equity indices? What precious metals add the most/least risk to my portfolio? What precious metals are most desirable for investment? These are the closely linked questions we wanted to explore in this study," Yoon said.

The researchers analysed the relationship between the returns of nine precious metals: gold, silver, palladium, platinum, nickel, lead, zinc, copper, and aluminium.

They also assessed the "spillover index" between these metals and regional/global equity markets.

By looking at these factors, they were able to perform a portfolio optimisation using a differential evaluation method.

The findings revealed that the largest spillovers occur between gold and silver and between zinc and lead, while the largest spillovers of the world - looking at equity indices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific - are on palladium and copper.

Nickel and lead were found to add the highest risk to total portfolio risk. Platinum, gold, and aluminium added the least risk to the portfolio of commodities.

The researchers concluded the most desirable metals for investment were gold and aluminium.

"Understanding the relationship between precious metal and equity markets across continents and the world, as well as the role of precious metals in financial investment, is relevant for investors looking to protect their investment portfolios during financial turmoil and market downturns," Yoon said.