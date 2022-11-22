New rules on the way for BNPL sector

The government is looking to implement stricter regulation for the buy now, pay later industry, releasing an options paper for consultation.

According to minister for financial services Stephen Jones, the number of active BNPL accounts grew from five million to seven million last financial year. The bulk of these are held by people aged 18-34.

Jones said that while they offer benefits to the "vast majority" of users, there is "a regulatory gap that can leave some vulnerable groups in over their head."

The options paper presents three scenarios for tighter controls.

The first is stronger industry self-regulation with the addition of a new "affordability test" requirement. This would involve strengthening the BNPL Industry Code in consultation with government and the affordability test may include checking a consumer's credit score as a proxy of their credit risk. BNPL providers would not be required to verify a customer's financial situation.

The second option is partly bringing BNPL into the Credit Act, including requiring providers to be licensed and a sliding "unsuitability test". Under this option, and among other things, providers would be prohibited from automatically increasing a customer's spending limit and fee caps for charges related to missed or late payments. Further, BNPL providers would be required to assess that a BNPL credit is not unsuitable for a person, scaled to the level of risk of the BNPL product or service.

The final option is to regulate BNPL entirely under the Credit Act in line with credit cards and other credit products. Providers would require an Australian Credit Licence, consumers would have to be able to set their own spending limits, fee caps would be included, and an "unsuitability test" would apply.

Depending on the route taken, the government would also look to improve users' financial literacy, with greater educational content on the Moneysmart website, Money Managed website, and through Commonwealth Financial Counselling.

Further, the ASIC funding model would need to be extended to account for regulating the sector and, as recommended previously by the Reserve Bank of Australia, payments surcharges should be introduced to promote a more level playing field for consumer credit, the paper reads.