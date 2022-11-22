Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

New rules on the way for BNPL sector

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 22 NOV 2022   12:42PM

The government is looking to implement stricter regulation for the buy now, pay later industry, releasing an options paper for consultation.

According to minister for financial services Stephen Jones, the number of active BNPL accounts grew from five million to seven million last financial year. The bulk of these are held by people aged 18-34.

Jones said that while they offer benefits to the "vast majority" of users, there is "a regulatory gap that can leave some vulnerable groups in over their head."

The options paper presents three scenarios for tighter controls.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

The first is stronger industry self-regulation with the addition of a new "affordability test" requirement. This would involve strengthening the BNPL Industry Code in consultation with government and the affordability test may include checking a consumer's credit score as a proxy of their credit risk. BNPL providers would not be required to verify a customer's financial situation.

The second option is partly bringing BNPL into the Credit Act, including requiring providers to be licensed and a sliding "unsuitability test". Under this option, and among other things, providers would be prohibited from automatically increasing a customer's spending limit and fee caps for charges related to missed or late payments. Further, BNPL providers would be required to assess that a BNPL credit is not unsuitable for a person, scaled to the level of risk of the BNPL product or service.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

The final option is to regulate BNPL entirely under the Credit Act in line with credit cards and other credit products. Providers would require an Australian Credit Licence, consumers would have to be able to set their own spending limits, fee caps would be included, and an "unsuitability test" would apply.

Depending on the route taken, the government would also look to improve users' financial literacy, with greater educational content on the Moneysmart website, Money Managed website, and through Commonwealth Financial Counselling.

Further, the ASIC funding model would need to be extended to account for regulating the sector and, as recommended previously by the Reserve Bank of Australia, payments surcharges should be introduced to promote a more level playing field for consumer credit, the paper reads.

Read more: Credit ActBNPL Industry CodeStephen JonesASICAustralian Credit LicenceCommonwealth Financial CounsellingMoney ManagedMoneysmartReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

What to expect at FPA Congress 2022
Property trusts hit with stop orders
Evidence of poor LRBA advice: Report
ASIC suspends FTX Australia's licence
ASIC accepts EU firm from advice firm
ASIC bans married duo from providing financial services
ASIC issues more stop orders
Former Courtenay House director pleads guilty
Australia can avoid recession: Outlook
Government eyes crackdown on super tax concessions

Editor's Choice

What to expect at FPA Congress 2022

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Financial Planning Association of Australia's (FPA) Professionals Congress is back for the first time in person in three years.

Igneo buys NZ energy distributor

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Igneo Infrastructure Partners will acquire New Zealand electricity distributor Eastland Network.

Private market investment impediments not insurmountable: Frontier

ANDREW MCKEAN
Frontier's 'Super in the Economy' report says super funds haven't invested more capital into private markets because of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) performance test and that there are opportunities to create further investment in the sector.

UK regulator warns trading apps over gamification

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Financial Conduct Authority wants stock trading app operators to review the design of their platforms, saying gamification is being used in ways that mislead consumers and create problem behaviours.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.