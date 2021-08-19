New role for Future Super co-founder

The former chief executive and co-founder of Future Super has a new role with a green financier.

Kirstin Hunter has been appointed chief people, risk and legal officer at Brighte.

Brighte is a green financier which last year raised $100 million led by Grok Ventures, Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brookes' investment vehicle.

In her new role, Hunter has launched a progressive gender neutral paid parental program.

This includes paid parental leave of 20 weeks during the first two years of birth, adoption or fostering regardless of gender. The leave is also available to parents of a stillbirth child.

On top of that, birth parents will receive an additional four weeks of paid leave which Brighte views as medical recovery.

Superannuation will be paid during maternity leave for up to 12 months, something that Hunter had also introduced at Future Super.

Brighte is also back dating the policy to anyone who was employed at the company when they had a baby in the last two years.

Hunter departed Future Super in January after four years with the fund. She joined in 2017 as chief operating officer. In 2018, she was appointed to the board as managing director and in 2020 she was named as co-founder and chief executive.

She shared the chief executive position with Simon Sheikh, who co-founded Future Super with Adam Verwey in 2014.

Prior to Future Super, Hunter was a management consultant at Bain & Company.