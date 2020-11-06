NEWS
Executive Appointments
New chief for global fund manager
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 6 NOV 2020   12:47PM

A US$354 billion global investment manager has named its new chief executive and chair, who assumed the post this month.

Mike Freno took over from Tom Finke at Barings, who has served in this role since 2016 and led the institution through its integration.

Freno was appointed president in February 2020. He joined the firm in September 2005 as a managing director and worked as the head of global fixed income and multi-asset and head of global markets.

Since becoming president in early 2020, Freno has successfully integrated all of the firm's investments businesses - public and private credit, real estate and specialty equity markets - in addition to operations, technology, product management, distribution and marketing, Barings said.

Finke retires at the end of November to pursue another opportunity. He spent over 12 years at the helm and remains as a strategic adviser with the firm.

He said: "I have been honored to lead the firm through its first four years as Barings, as we built a truly outstanding global investment management firm. It is satisfying to see Barings operating from a position of strength as Mike now takes the reins to drive Barings' ambitious growth and transformation strategy."

Freno commented: "I am incredibly excited and humbled to be entrusted with leading such a renowned name in financial services. I look forward to collaborating closely with our global team of 1,800 professionals and continuing to partner with our clients to help them achieve their long-term financial objectives."

Four year ago, Babson Capital Management and its subsidiaries Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers, and Wood Creek Capital Management and Baring Asset Management unified the Barings name.

