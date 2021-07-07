NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

New chair for AIA Australia

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 JUL 2021   12:40PM

AIA Australia has a new chair, separating its board from the board of AIA New Zealand.

Theresa Gattung had been chair for 12 years, now she will serve as chair of the AIA New Zealand board only.

Peter Yates, previous chair of CommInsure which AIA acquired, will be chairing the AIA Australia board.

"Having served as deputy chair of AIA and chair of CommInsure Life, it's a privilege to now lead AIA Australia as chair," Yates said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

"There are significant opportunities ahead, including AIA's ongoing role as a champion of shared value, as well as the next phase of our journey to help Australians live healthier, longer, better lives."

Yates is also  chair of the Royal Institution of Australia, the Australian Science Media Centre, the Faculty of Business and Economics at Melbourne University, the Royal Children's Hospital Foundation, the Shared Value Project and the NHMRC Centre for Personalised Immunology at ANU and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Quantum Computation and Communication.

He is a director of Linfox and Mutual Trust.

Yates had a long career in investment banking, including 15 years at Macquarie and was managing director of Oceania Capital Partners.

"On behalf of AIA, we are extremely pleased to have Peter take over as chair of the AIA Australia board, following his role as deputy chair. Peter has a wealth of experience and knowledge that we have benefited from, and we look forward to the next phase of the journey," AIA chief executive Damien Mu said.

"I also want to recognise and thank Ms Theresa Gattung for the outstanding role she played in helping steer AIA Australia over the past 12 years, which included a number of significant milestones for the business, including the launch of AIA Vitality. Ms Gattung's business experience, leadership and commitment to AIA's philosophy of doing the right thing in the right way has been a true asset, and no doubt will continue to make an ongoing and positive difference to the AIA New Zealand business."

Read more: AIA AustraliaAIA New ZealandPeter YatesMs Theresa GattungCommInsure LifeAIA VitalityANUARC Centre of Excellence for Quantum ComputationDamien MuLinfoxMacquarie
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CBA offloads general insurance arm
AIA appoints head of strategic partnerships
Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards
AIA executive joins MLC Life
Premiums to increase at ESSSuper
Former van Eyk chief charged
Trustee of the Year announced
MAX finalists named, voting open
Crestone expands national footprint
Iress hires former dealer group chief

Editor's Choice

New shareholder at Challenger

KANIKA SOOD
Will Vicar's Caledonia has sold its 15% stake in annuities giant Challenger to Athene Holding Limited and Apollo Global Management.

Aware questioned on bonuses

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $130 billion industry fund Aware Super was grilled on the bonuses it pays executives and how it justifies them.

Funds grilled despite record returns

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AustralianSuper and Cbus faced an extremely hostile questioning from the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, which at times devolved to committee members yelling over one another.

WealthO2 launches top manager MDA

ANNABELLE DICKSON
WealthO2 has introduced a managed discretionary account with several top managed account investment managers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Eleanor Moffat
Family Office Director
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
6

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
9

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Anderson

GENERAL MANAGER POLICY & PROFESSIONALISM
ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL ADVISERS
The Association of Financial Advisers general manager policy and professionalism Phil Anderson has a disciplined value system. Now, he is on a mission to make the advice industry flourish again. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.