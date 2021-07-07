New chair for AIA Australia

AIA Australia has a new chair, separating its board from the board of AIA New Zealand.

Theresa Gattung had been chair for 12 years, now she will serve as chair of the AIA New Zealand board only.

Peter Yates, previous chair of CommInsure which AIA acquired, will be chairing the AIA Australia board.

"Having served as deputy chair of AIA and chair of CommInsure Life, it's a privilege to now lead AIA Australia as chair," Yates said.

"There are significant opportunities ahead, including AIA's ongoing role as a champion of shared value, as well as the next phase of our journey to help Australians live healthier, longer, better lives."

Yates is also chair of the Royal Institution of Australia, the Australian Science Media Centre, the Faculty of Business and Economics at Melbourne University, the Royal Children's Hospital Foundation, the Shared Value Project and the NHMRC Centre for Personalised Immunology at ANU and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Quantum Computation and Communication.

He is a director of Linfox and Mutual Trust.

Yates had a long career in investment banking, including 15 years at Macquarie and was managing director of Oceania Capital Partners.

"On behalf of AIA, we are extremely pleased to have Peter take over as chair of the AIA Australia board, following his role as deputy chair. Peter has a wealth of experience and knowledge that we have benefited from, and we look forward to the next phase of the journey," AIA chief executive Damien Mu said.

"I also want to recognise and thank Ms Theresa Gattung for the outstanding role she played in helping steer AIA Australia over the past 12 years, which included a number of significant milestones for the business, including the launch of AIA Vitality. Ms Gattung's business experience, leadership and commitment to AIA's philosophy of doing the right thing in the right way has been a true asset, and no doubt will continue to make an ongoing and positive difference to the AIA New Zealand business."