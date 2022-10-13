Netwealth FUA sits at $58bn

Netwealth FUA sits at $58bnBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 13 OCT 2022 12:43PM
Netwealth's funds under administration (FUA) increased by $2.5 billion in the September quarter, now coming in at $58.1 billion.
FUA has increased a total of $6.1 billion in the 12 months to September 30, despite negative markets. Funds under management also increased $0.4 billion to $13.5 billion.
It saw net FUA inflows of $2.9 billion for the September quarter, up 8.1% on the prior quarter, and new FUM inflows of $0.8 billion.
The platform also added 2822 accounts in the quarter, now sitting at 118,464. New clients were onboarded to pilot its Multi Asset Portfolio services (MAPs), which it expected to launch in Q2 of FY2023. It added that the interest it's received so far in the offering is very strong.
Netwealth also said it won a "large institutional client" during the quarter, with $570 million transitioned. It added that its pipeline and win rate for new business remains strong across all market segments, including several "large endowment funds and trusts transitioning."
In August, Netwealth announced that Michael Heine would be stepping back from day-to-day management of the business, making Matt Heine sole managing director.
The news came as part of the group's annual results. Netwealth reported record inflows of $13 billion for FY22, an increase of 32.4%. It also recorded underlying operating net cashflows of $90.8 million and underlying EBITDA of $88.2 million.
