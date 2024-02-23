Morrison divestment lifts Sequoia profits

Sequoia Financial Group reported an "abnormally high" net profit after tax (NPAT), coming in 4317% higher than the prior corresponding period. However, it also flagged "several" complaints to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) that may impact future financials.

The group's NPAT for 1H24 was more than 4000% higher at $27.8 million, primarily due to offloading Morrison Securities. Despite the sale, revenues also increased, coming in 43.7% - or almost $20 million - higher at $62.8 million.

Normalised EBITDA was $3.6 million, slightly below the $4 million budget provisioned. This excludes the impact of items such as redundancies and acquisitions.

Providing an outlook, Sequoia chief executive Garry Crole and chair John Larsen noted that the strategy announced in FY20/21 "was to build a sustainable group of businesses using a 'tortoise' rather than a 'hare' approach. At that time, Sequoia's shares were worth 20 cents; today it sits at 48 cents.

It said it is strongly positioned to fund its next round of growth, saying it has $32 million on hand in cash and liquid investments.

The licensee services business reported a 64% jump in revenues to $50.9 million, while EBITDA climbed 110% to $3.5 million.

Its adviser numbers grew in 1H24, it said, as did revenues across its network due to the tight supply of adviser services, Sequoia said. It is targeting 500 advisers by 2026; it currently has about 350.

The group also disclosed it is currently acting on "several matters" that have been referred to AFCA in relation to services to retail clients.

It said it has assessed the complaints and, following discussion with the relevant advisers, the complaints that are likely to result in restitution payable were accounted for in the 1H24 statements. They do not account for the complaints it believes unlikely to result in restitution. Sequoia said doing so might prejudice the ongoing dispute resolution efforts.

Sequoia will pay an interim dividend of $0.02 per share, equating to about $2.6 million. This follows a special dividend paid in September of $0.04 per share.