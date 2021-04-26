NEWS
Executive Appointments
Morningstar executive joins JANA
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 26 APR 2021   12:34PM

Morningstar's former director of risk management in Asia Pacific has been appointed as a consultant in JANA's operational consulting team.

Eleanor Cheng has over 15 years' experience in operational risk management and prior to joining Morningstar was a senior manager, operational control at RBC in Hong Kong.

Cheng was previously spent a decade at NAB in roles including manager of management assurance, manager of investment services and solutions and risk and compliance manager.

In her new role, Cheng will be based in Sydney and will bring her expertise to JANA clients through governance and operational due diligence and research. She will report to JANA senior consultant Jo Leaper.

"I am delighted to be joining the JANA team and to have the opportunity to work with their extensive client base in implementing robust risk management frameworks which can deliver consistent and reliable returns," Cheng said.

Leaper said she is excited to welcome Cheng to the team and her experience brings insight and expertise to JANA and its clients.

"Eleanor's appointment is the latest development for our team as we continue to grow our due diligence and governance capabilities. Eleanor will play a key role in providing our clients with independent and thorough analysis of investment managers and advice on how to implement best-in-class governance frameworks," Leaper said.

Cheng's appointment follows the resignation of JANA's chief investment officer Steven Carew last week and the appointment of Ann-Mary Rajanayagam as head of technology and operations.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
