MLC Life names operations, people chiefs

MLC Life Insurance made two executive appointments who will each lead the operations and human resources departments.

Jane Murray has been named chief operating officer after serving as chief operating and people officer for the last nine months.

Murray joined the life insurer in June 2020 as chief people officer. Prior to MLC Life, she held senior human resources roles at Estia Health, AXA, AMP and Victorian Funds Management Corporation.

Hailing from Cbus, Kristin Miller takes the role of chief people officer.

At Cbus, Miller served as the group executive of people and culture for more than two years and prior to that worked in senior human resources roles at Macquarie Bank, AllianceBernstein, Morgan Stanley and BlackRock.

"Delivering for our customers and partners is the single most important thing we do and appointing Kristin and Jane to these roles continues our journey to delivering an enhanced total customer experience at MLC Life Insurance," MLC Life Insurance chief executive Kent Griffin said.

Griffin said Murray is "well-placed to deliver on the significant body of work we're undertaking to further improve systems, processes and industry-leading technology we need to offer an even better experience for advisers and customers, as well as super funds, trustees and their members."

Griffin added that Miller joining from one of Australia's largest industry super funds means her experience in developing a people and culture strategy that delivers the organisational capability through which employees can serve the best financial interests of fund members.