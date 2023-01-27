MLC Life Insurance welcomes new non-executive director

MLC Life Insurance has appointed David Stephen as an independent non-executive director on its MLC Limited board.

Stephen will also serve as chair of the board risk committee, replacing Andy Cornish who after seven years is retiring.

With over 35 years of experience, Stephen has expertise in strategy, leadership, governance, culture, mergers and acquisitions, remediation and navigating the complexity of regulated industries.

Previously, he served as group chief risk officer and a member of the executive teams of Westpac, Royal Bank of Scotland, and ANZ Bank.

Stephen also held board roles with the International Financial Risk Institute and the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA).

MLC Limited chairman Peter Grey welcomed the appointment and said Stephen's experience will be a great asset during the firm's next phase.

"I am pleased to welcome David to the MLC Limited board. He is one of the most experienced risk professionals in financial services," he said.

"I also want to thank Andy for his considerable service to the board since the acquisition of MLC Life Insurance by Nippon Life. He has played a critical role in the transformation of MLC Life Insurance to a standalone life insurer and leaves us well placed for future success."

Commenting on his appointment Stephen added, MLC Life Insurance is one of Australia's most "prestigious" and "leading" financial services institutions.

"I look forward to contributing my financial services and risk management experience to the board and the organisation as MLC Life Insurance seeks to achieve its ambition of becoming Australia's leading and most trusted life insurer," he said.