MLC Life Insurance welcomes new non-executive director

MLC Life Insurance welcomes new non-executive directorBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | FRIDAY, 27 JAN 2023 11:48AM
Read more: MLC Life Insurance, MLC Limited, David Stephen, Andy Cornish, ANZ Bank, Financial Services Institute of Australasia, International Financial Risk Institute, Nippon Life, Peter Grey, Royal Bank of Scotland, Westpac
MLC Life Insurance has appointed David Stephen as an independent non-executive director on its MLC Limited board.
Stephen will also serve as chair of the board risk committee, replacing Andy Cornish who after seven years is retiring.
With over 35 years of experience, Stephen has expertise in strategy, leadership, governance, culture, mergers and acquisitions, remediation and navigating the complexity of regulated industries.
Previously, he served as group chief risk officer and a member of the executive teams of Westpac, Royal Bank of Scotland, and ANZ Bank.
Stephen also held board roles with the International Financial Risk Institute and the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA).
MLC Limited chairman Peter Grey welcomed the appointment and said Stephen's experience will be a great asset during the firm's next phase.
"I am pleased to welcome David to the MLC Limited board. He is one of the most experienced risk professionals in financial services," he said.
"I also want to thank Andy for his considerable service to the board since the acquisition of MLC Life Insurance by Nippon Life. He has played a critical role in the transformation of MLC Life Insurance to a standalone life insurer and leaves us well placed for future success."
Commenting on his appointment Stephen added, MLC Life Insurance is one of Australia's most "prestigious" and "leading" financial services institutions.
"I look forward to contributing my financial services and risk management experience to the board and the organisation as MLC Life Insurance seeks to achieve its ambition of becoming Australia's leading and most trusted life insurer," he said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Global X to launch Covered Call ETFs
Inflation beats forecasts, hits 7.8%
AMP warns $68m impairment expected
Divestments impact Insignia FUMA
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
|Sponsored by
Peaks and valleys: navigating the rocky market landscape
Inflation pressures should moderate, although a likely recession affecting countries around the globe has been brought into sharper relief.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Alison Telfer
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD