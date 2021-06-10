NEWS
Executive Appointments

MLC Life appoints claims chief

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 10 JUN 2021   12:37PM

MLC Life Insurance has appointed its new chief claims officer, who left QBE after more than 16 years with the insurer.

On August 16, Andrew Beevors will take on the role of chief claims officer, reporting directly to chief executive Rodney Cook.

Beevors will lead a team of 300, responsible for all aspects of claims handling and management.

He will replace Jane Dorter, who has been on secondment since April 2020 from her role as director of advisory for KPMG's insurance, superannuation and workplace health division.

Between 2005 and this year, Beevors worked in the areas of workers compensation and claims.

He helped modernise QBE's workers compensation claims model and more recently oversaw general insurance claims as the general manager.

Cook said the appointment will be important to help fulfil the insurer's ambition to build the industry's leading claims function.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the MLC Life Insurance team as we continue our journey to improve customer and partner experience," Beevors said.

Piri Kularajah recently joined MLC Insurance as head of profitability and performance reporting after working at AIA for nearly two years.

Read more: MLC Life InsuranceQBEAndrew BeevorsRodney CookAIAJane DorterKPMGPiri Kularajah
