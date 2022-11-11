Mirvac names head of funds management

Mirvac names head of funds managementBY CHLOE WALKER | FRIDAY, 11 NOV 2022 12:18PM
Scott Mosely will join Mirvac's executive leadership team as its new head of funds management.
With over 25 years of experience in financial services, Mosely has held various leadership and senior management positions within Lendlease, most recently as the managing director for its $28 billion Australian funds management business.
In his new role, Mosely will report directly to Mirvac's chief executive and managing director Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz and will be responsible for the execution of the firm's growing funds management platform.
Llyod-Hurwitz said that Mosely's new role is an important element of the group's growth strategy and recognises the importance of accessing third-party capital and creating quality partnerships to deliver value to all its investors.
"We are very pleased to welcome Scott to this key executive role," she said.
"Scott's extensive experience and his well-established relationships in the real estate capital and transactional markets makes him well qualified for this role.
"Having led a funds management division and managing third-party capital, Scott has a clear understanding of fiduciary responsibilities and creating value for investors."
Mirvac has also appointed Kit Georgeos as fund manager for Mirvac's Wholesale Office Fund (MWOF).
Reporting to Mosley, Georgeos will be responsible for leveraging Mirvac's broader capability to deliver outperformance for MWOF's investors.
Most recently, Georgeos oversaw the AMP Capital Wholesale Office Fund. Prior to that she spent seven years at GPT Group and also spent time at Macquarie.
Mosley will commence in his role in November and Georgeos will commence in February next year.
