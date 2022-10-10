Newspaper icon
Mirae Asset grows Australian alternatives team

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 10 OCT 2022   12:34PM

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Mirae Asset) named James McGrath director of alternative investment to strengthen its venture capital capabilities.

McGrath will work across Mirae Asset's alternatives investments portfolio which specialises in real estate, infrastructure, private debt, and venture capital. This includes stakes in the Victorian Desalination Plant, Eastlink and the Four Seasons Hotel in Sydney.

He will report to the head of alternative investments Luke Gersbach and lead the venture capital activities, with Mirae Asset currently closing its first Australian focused fund.

McGrath has over 10 years of experience in investment banking, venture capital and private credit.

He joins from OneVentures, where he completed a range of venture capital and venture debt investments over the past six years.

McGrath was one of the first investors in Employment Hero, which won the AIC's 2022 VC Deal of the Year. Other notable investments include Zoomo, Eucalyptus, InDebted, Shippit and Phocas.

He has also held roles with Allier Capital and Citi.

Gersbach welcomed McGrath to the team.

"We are pleased to welcome James to Mirae Asset. The expansion of our alternatives team, with a focus on venture capital, expresses our commitment to supporting Australia's start-up landscape," he said.

Mirae Asset reported $2.5 billion in funds under management for its venture capital capability.

In August it led a US$250 million round into Elon Musk's SpaceX and said other Australian venture capital investments include web3 platforms Immutable X and Animoca Brands.

