Mirae Asset grows Australian alternatives team

Mirae Asset grows Australian alternatives teamBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | MONDAY, 10 OCT 2022 12:34PM
Read more: James McGrath, Mirae Asset Global Investments Mirae Asset, Luke Gersbach
Mirae Asset Global Investments (Mirae Asset) named James McGrath director of alternative investment to strengthen its venture capital capabilities.
McGrath will work across Mirae Asset's alternatives investments portfolio which specialises in real estate, infrastructure, private debt, and venture capital. This includes stakes in the Victorian Desalination Plant, Eastlink and the Four Seasons Hotel in Sydney.
He will report to the head of alternative investments Luke Gersbach and lead the venture capital activities, with Mirae Asset currently closing its first Australian focused fund.
McGrath has over 10 years of experience in investment banking, venture capital and private credit.
He joins from OneVentures, where he completed a range of venture capital and venture debt investments over the past six years.
McGrath was one of the first investors in Employment Hero, which won the AIC's 2022 VC Deal of the Year. Other notable investments include Zoomo, Eucalyptus, InDebted, Shippit and Phocas.
He has also held roles with Allier Capital and Citi.
Gersbach welcomed McGrath to the team.
"We are pleased to welcome James to Mirae Asset. The expansion of our alternatives team, with a focus on venture capital, expresses our commitment to supporting Australia's start-up landscape," he said.
Mirae Asset reported $2.5 billion in funds under management for its venture capital capability.
In August it led a US$250 million round into Elon Musk's SpaceX and said other Australian venture capital investments include web3 platforms Immutable X and Animoca Brands.
Related News
Editor's Choice
First Sentier hires to new ESG role|
AFSL boss banned by ASIC|
Financial stability risks escalate: RBA
US state public pensions fragile: Report|
|Sponsored by
How do you compare to your peers on your ESG journey?
Where do you stand compared to institutional peers on ESG integration, climate risk mitigation, or DE&I? Take our three-minute survey to find out.
|Sponsored by
Why clean energy is a hot topic?
We think growth in the wind and solar technologies will continue to be driven by their compelling economics and continued improvements in technology
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to double as product issuers?
Chantal Giles
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED