Millions of trees needed to offset NFTs

Despite being digital assets and intangible in nature, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), have a significant environmental impact.

A new calculator launched by NFT Club revealed it would take almost four million trees to offset the carbon emissions of the world's largest NFT collection.

It takes 1.37 trees to offset one NFT sale, this would mean the number of trees needed to account for five million NFT sales would be 6.85 million.

One acre of forest would offset less than 2000 NFT trades.

Adding an NFT to a blockchain produces 83kg of carbon alone - before sale, transfer, or secondary sale, all of which add more carbon.

Over its lifespan, it is estimated that an average NFT will produce 211kg of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere because of the process of creating and purchasing the digital artwork.

NFT Club therefore estimates that over a lifetime it takes 3.52 trees to offset an NFT.

"Minting a brand new NFT has a massive negative impact on the climate, the carbon cost of blockchain mining is immense," NFT Club said.

"Moreover, as there are thousands of crypto miners across the world attempting to win the race, adding any NFT to a blockchain uses around 83kg of CO2 (1.38 trees). Therefore, all primary mint sales of NFTs have this cost, regardless of their financial value."