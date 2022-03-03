NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Millions of trees needed to offset NFTs

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 3 MAR 2022   11:40AM

Despite being digital assets and intangible in nature, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), have a significant environmental impact.

A new calculator launched by NFT Club revealed it would take almost four million trees to offset the carbon emissions of the world's largest NFT collection.

It takes 1.37 trees to offset one NFT sale, this would mean the number of trees needed to account for five million NFT sales would be 6.85 million.

One acre of forest would offset less than 2000 NFT trades.

Adding an NFT to a blockchain produces 83kg of carbon alone - before sale, transfer, or secondary sale, all of which add more carbon.

Over its lifespan, it is estimated that an average NFT will produce 211kg of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere because of the process of creating and purchasing the digital artwork.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

NFT Club therefore estimates that over a lifetime it takes 3.52 trees to offset an NFT.

"Minting a brand new NFT has a massive negative impact on the climate, the carbon cost of blockchain mining is immense," NFT Club said.

"Moreover, as there are thousands of crypto miners across the world attempting to win the race, adding any NFT to a blockchain uses around 83kg of CO2 (1.38 trees). Therefore, all primary mint sales of NFTs have this cost, regardless of their financial value."

Read more: NFT Club
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

ASIC consults on FSCP sittings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is seeking feedback on how and when the Financial Services and Credit Panel should convene when addressing financial adviser misconduct.

Pendal appoints portfolio manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has appointed a new portfolio manager to its Australian midcap fund as Andrew Waddington prepares to retire.

Australia confirms economic sanctions against Russia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian government has confirmed its economic measures against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Hejaz adds sales director

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citing an increase in demand for Sharia-compliant investment products, Hejaz Financial has appointed a sales director from LUCRF Super.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.