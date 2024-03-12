MetLife chair Geoff Brunsdon retires after 13 years

MetLife Australia has a new chair, while the former chief executive of an industry super fund is also joining the board.

MetLife Australia announced the retirement of MetLife Insurance Limited chair Geoff Brunsdon, after serving on the board for 13 years.

During his tenure, Brunsdon chaired the organisation through major developments including the launch of MetLife's Retail business in 2018, the launch of a new business strategy in 2020 and navigating the impact of COVID-19.

"Geoff has been an integral part of the MetLife business for more than a decade and his contribution to our business has been significant over that time. I thank him for his dedication and service," MetLife chief executive Richard Nunn said.

Set to replace Brunsdon is independent non-executive director Nicola Wakefield-Evans as incoming chair. Wakefield-Evans has served on the MetLife board since 2019.

MetLife said Wakefield-Evans is a highly respected and experienced non-executive director of significant ASX-listed, government and private companies. She is also an M&A and equity capital markets lawyer with extensive governance experience.

"MetLife is at a turning point as we transform our business, leveraging technology to help us deliver a better customer experience and manage operational risk," Nunn said.

"As we do this, we will benefit from Nicola's extensive governance experience..."

In addition to the new chair, MetLife announced Julie Lander, former chief executive of CareSuper, will join the MetLife board as an independent non-executive director to fill the vacancy left by Wakefield-Evans elevation to chair.

"... Julie is a welcome addition to the board with significant superannuation experience," Nunn said.

Lander served as CareSuper's chief executive for more than 20 years and has over 40 years of experience in superannuation, manufacturing and professional services industries.