Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Mercer Super, Lutheran Super to merge

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 23 AUG 2022   12:05PM

After months of delay, Lutheran Super has announced it will merge with Mercer Super.

Lutheran Super members were informed of the decision yesterday at the fund's annual members meeting. It's a logical move for the funds; in addition to being Lutheran Super's administrator and asset consultant, Mercer has also managed the fund's investments since 2017.

Lutheran Super chair John Grocke said the merger is in the best financial interests of its 5700 members. It's expected to take place later this year.

"From the outset, we have sought a merger partner that could deliver the best retirement outcomes possible for our members," Grocke said.

Sponsored by Ausbil
Essential Infrastructure: how it can help hedge inflation

"Following a rigorous process, we're pleased to have chosen the Mercer Super Trust, where our members will access a wider range of services, options and personalised support to get the most out of their super or pension. Importantly, members will continue to benefit from our tailored balanced investment option as well as other characteristics of the existing plan."

The merger process has been ongoing for close to a year now, with Lutheran Super first announcing in September 2021 that it was considering its options. In December 2021 it had determined a shortlist of three potential suitors and in January this year it said it had identified a preferred partner and expected to announce the merger in February or March, but this was delayed.

Sponsored Video
North. Helping you get more out of your business.

Lutheran Super has about $700 million in funds under management. It was established in 1987 and is home to employees of the Lutheran Church of Australia.

"We're proud of what we have achieved on behalf of our members over the years. We trust that our members' best interests will continue to be well served as they join Mercer Super," Grocke added.

Mercer Super chief executive Tim Barber said he is looking forward to serving Lutheran Super's members.

"Mercer is proud of its long-term partnership with Lutheran Super... We know well the commitment they have to helping their members enjoy a healthy retirement, and we look forward to welcoming them to Mercer Super," he said.

This follows the news earlier in the year that Mercer will take over BT's superannuation business by way of successor fund transfer.

Read more: Lutheran SuperJohn GrockeMercer Super Trust
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Lutheran Super merger imminent
Westpac offloads BT super funds to Mercer
Lutheran Super prepares for merger
TAL fund in SFT
Defined benefit fund in SFT
Mergers prompt 13% fee drop
Mercer hires from Australian Unity
Mercer restructures fees, asset allocation
Fees fall after super mergers: Research
Kogan Super reports growth

Editor's Choice

Regal Funds Management launches private credit capability

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Regal Funds Management is entering the private credit market later this year, offering solutions to Australian and New Zealand clients.

HUB24 delivers record profit, growth

ANDREW MCKEAN
HUB24 reported underlying NPAT of $35.9 million, up 133% from the year prior.

ASIC highlights strategic priorities

CASSANDRA BALDINI
ASIC has released its corporate plan, outlining strategic priorities and its course of action for the next four years, with a particular focus on the retirement sector.

Equity Trustees celebrates new mandate

CHLOE WALKER
Equity Trustees will become the responsible entity partner of Tanarra Credit Partners' new TCP Private Debt Income Fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Rose Kerlin

GROUP EXECUTIVE OF MEMBERSHIP AND BRAND
AUSTRALIANSUPER
Driven by a relentless commitment to helping others, it's of little wonder Rose Kerlin has excelled at leading profit to member and purpose-led organisations. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.