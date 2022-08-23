Mercer Super, Lutheran Super to merge

After months of delay, Lutheran Super has announced it will merge with Mercer Super.

Lutheran Super members were informed of the decision yesterday at the fund's annual members meeting. It's a logical move for the funds; in addition to being Lutheran Super's administrator and asset consultant, Mercer has also managed the fund's investments since 2017.

Lutheran Super chair John Grocke said the merger is in the best financial interests of its 5700 members. It's expected to take place later this year.

"From the outset, we have sought a merger partner that could deliver the best retirement outcomes possible for our members," Grocke said.

"Following a rigorous process, we're pleased to have chosen the Mercer Super Trust, where our members will access a wider range of services, options and personalised support to get the most out of their super or pension. Importantly, members will continue to benefit from our tailored balanced investment option as well as other characteristics of the existing plan."

The merger process has been ongoing for close to a year now, with Lutheran Super first announcing in September 2021 that it was considering its options. In December 2021 it had determined a shortlist of three potential suitors and in January this year it said it had identified a preferred partner and expected to announce the merger in February or March, but this was delayed.

Lutheran Super has about $700 million in funds under management. It was established in 1987 and is home to employees of the Lutheran Church of Australia.

"We're proud of what we have achieved on behalf of our members over the years. We trust that our members' best interests will continue to be well served as they join Mercer Super," Grocke added.

Mercer Super chief executive Tim Barber said he is looking forward to serving Lutheran Super's members.

"Mercer is proud of its long-term partnership with Lutheran Super... We know well the commitment they have to helping their members enjoy a healthy retirement, and we look forward to welcoming them to Mercer Super," he said.

This follows the news earlier in the year that Mercer will take over BT's superannuation business by way of successor fund transfer.