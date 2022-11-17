Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Mercer recruits from Hostplus

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 17 NOV 2022   12:43PM

Mercer appointed its new chief risk and compliance officer in the Pacific region, Norlena Brouwer, who joins from Hostplus' executive team.

She will commence the role in February next year and be responsible for delivering the firm's strategic priorities as well as its risk and compliance framework.

Brouwer has a career spanning over 15 years and has held a range of risk and compliance roles in the financial services sector, including superannuation and banking.

She joins from Hostplus where she worked for the past eight years. Most recently Brouwer held the role group executive risk and compliance at the super fund.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

Mercer's president of the Pacific region and chief executive David Bryant said Brouwer's strong track record in risk management will be invaluable to its strategic growth agenda.

"First and foremost being the transition of BT Super into the Mercer Super Trust in early 2023, which will see us servicing over 850,000 members. We are delighted Norlena will be joining us to lead our Pacific risk and compliance team," he commented.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Bryant added the appointment would also serve to strengthen Mercer's ongoing commitment to best practice risk and compliance management, particularly as the firm enters the next phase of growth.

"The changing regulatory environment, and indeed the changing nature of our industry, only highlights the increasing importance of robust risk and compliance practices," he said.

Read more: HostplusNorlena BrouwerMercer Super TrustDavid BryantBT Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Experts weigh in on Brookfield bid for Origin
MySuper index records worst rolling return since 2009
Super funds, sovereign investors back $1bn VC fund
Hostplus hands Bell Asset Management $500m mandate
Super heads support capping retirement balances
Worst performing super funds named
Four MySuper products fail for second time: APRA
Hostplus expands Industry Fund Services mandate
Mercer Super, Lutheran Super to merge
Maritime Super reappoints MLC Life as group insurer

Editor's Choice

Mercer recruits from Hostplus

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:43PM
Mercer appointed its new chief risk and compliance officer in the Pacific region, Norlena Brouwer, who joins from Hostplus' executive team.

Evidence of poor LRBA advice: Report

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:51PM
A second Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) report, Leverage and Risk in the Superannuation System, says there continues to be evidence of individuals receiving advice regarding the use of limited recourse borrowing arrangements (LRBAs) that could put their retirement savings at risk.

Altis Property Partners secures $600m

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:40PM
The Australian real estate investment manager secured equity commitments of $600 million from global investors for its real estate strategies.

NGS Super chair to retire

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:16PM
After a decade in the role, Dick Shearman is retiring as chair of NGS Super.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT SOLUTIONS
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.