Mercer recruits from Hostplus

Mercer recruits from HostplusBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | THURSDAY, 17 NOV 2022 12:43PM
Mercer appointed its new chief risk and compliance officer in the Pacific region, Norlena Brouwer, who joins from Hostplus' executive team.
She will commence the role in February next year and be responsible for delivering the firm's strategic priorities as well as its risk and compliance framework.
Brouwer has a career spanning over 15 years and has held a range of risk and compliance roles in the financial services sector, including superannuation and banking.
She joins from Hostplus where she worked for the past eight years. Most recently Brouwer held the role group executive risk and compliance at the super fund.
Mercer's president of the Pacific region and chief executive David Bryant said Brouwer's strong track record in risk management will be invaluable to its strategic growth agenda.
"First and foremost being the transition of BT Super into the Mercer Super Trust in early 2023, which will see us servicing over 850,000 members. We are delighted Norlena will be joining us to lead our Pacific risk and compliance team," he commented.
Bryant added the appointment would also serve to strengthen Mercer's ongoing commitment to best practice risk and compliance management, particularly as the firm enters the next phase of growth.
"The changing regulatory environment, and indeed the changing nature of our industry, only highlights the increasing importance of robust risk and compliance practices," he said.
