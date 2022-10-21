Members stick with dud super funds

Members of funds that failed the inaugural Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) performance test aren't leaving, with new modelling showing just 10% have found a new fund.

According to Industry Super Australia (ISA) analysis, only 10% of members switched out of the super funds that failed the performance test. However, 850,000 members failed to leave their "dud" super product, costing them $1.6 billion.

ISA modeling shows if a member on the median wage with a balance of $50,000 stayed with one of the poorest performing funds for the next decade they could be approximately $25,000 worse off.

If a 30-year-old was stapled to one of these dud funds for the rest of their working life, they could be $225,000 worse off at retirement.

ISA warned that further losses could accrue because of the previous government's stapling reform that can tie members to failing funds unless they act.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, YFYS stapling requirements tied around one million members to a super fund that's failed APRA's performance test.

While members can leave underperforming funds, most Australians don't know the effects of the YFYS reforms and are generally detached from their super.

"This policy (stapling) was designed to get members to switch, but the inaction combined with the stapling reform will mean members are stuck in dud funds for longer," ISA said.

"While the stapling reform has stopped the future proliferation of unintended multiple accounts it needs to be linked to the performance test so that members can only be stapled to a fund that passes."

In September, Financial Standard reported that minister for financial services and assistant treasurer Stephen Jones was considering the application of the stapling process, including specific feedback as to how it's operating at the workplace level and in conjunction with group insurance.

"We understood that there were going to be some consequences to the way the former government set stapling up and we want to have a look at it," he said.

However, Jones also commented that he wasn't going to be reopening the stapling issue because for too long there had been multiple accounts eroding members' fees.

Meanwhile, new research from Super Consumers Australia (SCA) has found that products which failed the annual super performance test have on average cut their fees by 20%.

SCA argued that the performance test is protecting Australians from poorly performing super products.

"In just over one year, every fund bar one that failed the first performance test is addressing its underperformance through either fee reductions or a merger with a better performer," SCA said.

SCA research found that failed products have on average, experienced a 20.64% reduction in fees.

SCA director Xavier O'Halloran commented: "The test is doing what it set out to do, chopping off the tail of poor funds."

"The performance test's objective 'bright line' and clear consequences for failure have driven dramatic positive fee changes for people in poor products."

Though he conceded that there's still more to be done with respect to cleaning up underperformance in the super sector, as APRA's most recent data on performance found more than 60% of investment options had failed to meet a heatmap benchmark.

Interestingly, the research also found that products which passed the test by a significant margin (at least 50 basis points), on average increased their fees 5.7%.

"This is a worrying trend and shows the need to turn the heat up on funds that are clearing the minimum bar of the performance test," O'Halloran said.

"The Productivity Commission outlined the test was designed to remove the tail of underperformance; the next step is to drive healthy competition among funds at the top end of the market."