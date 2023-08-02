Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Mayfair 101 calls for senate inquiry into ASIC

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 AUG 2023   12:32PM

Mayfair 101 founder James Mawhinney believes the government should look into how ASIC's investigation into the firm was initiated and the speed at which it was carried out.

Recent reports from The Australian suggest an email from John Hempton, founder and chief investment officer of hedge fund Bronte Capital, that was sent directly to ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester may have been what triggered the regulator's investigation. Chester and Hempton previously worked together at the Department of Treasury in the 1990s.

According to a timeline of events, less than 24 hours after the email was sent, an ASIC staff member drafted a public warning notice about Mayfair 101.

Screenshots posted by Mayfair 101 show Hempton emailed Chester in relation to another firm but, in postscript, flagged that he felt "Mayfair Platinum has a deep smell of BS", referred to IPO Wealth as "a likely Ponzi", and stated that his "spidey-sense is going off badly on this."

The email was sent on the evening of 27 November 2019 and, according to the timeline, the public warning notice had been drafted by 11.34am the following day.

At the time of the email, "Mayfair had 570 lenders, mostly retirees, who had subscribed to $211 million of debt instruments. Mayfair at this time had no ASIC or AFCA complaints, all lenders were paid up to date and on time, the group had obtained formal legal review of its advertising, and the group held a diversified portfolio of more than 25 private equity investments in 10 countries."

Mawhinney said: "Our suspicions have been confirmed that ASIC's investigation into Mayfair 101 was prompted by an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory which ASIC failed to verify."

"After three and a half years, numerous legal proceedings, and tens of thousands of pages of court documents, the only document resembling a complaint about Mayfair is Mr Hempton's "spidey-sense" email he sent Karen Chester."

Mawhinney is calling for the Senate Economics Committee to investigate ASIC's handling of Mayfair, adding that it should include disclosing all communications between Hempton and Chester.

"It seems a conspiratorial email has influenced ASIC's actions when clearly Mr Hempton is a participant in the same financial services market as Mayfair 101 and is therefore conflicted," he said.

He added that Mayfair 101 was never afforded the opportunity to take corrective action in relation to its advertisements, as is typically the case with ASIC investigations.

The case against Mawhinney and Mayfair 101 is set to be reheard in the Federal Court of Victoria following a decision by the High Court last year. Separately, Mawhinney is suing ASIC and deputy chair Sarah Court for defamation, with a trial to take place in early December.

