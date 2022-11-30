Newspaper icon
Marketing oversight must improve: ASIC

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 NOV 2022   12:07PM

ASIC named and shamed more responsible entities in need of improving their oversight of investment managers' marketing practices, raising concerns over five funds totalling about $705 million in assets.

Ongoing ASIC surveillance identified concerns with the marketing of five funds and oversight by four responsible entities when looking into the marketing of fund performance and risk.

The five funds are the Allan Gray Australia Stable Fund and Dent Sector Fund, both overseen by Equity Trustees; the Funding Investment Trust, of which Melbourne Securities Corporation is RE; the Maxiron Monthly Income Trust under Primary Securities; and the Eley Griffiths Group Emerging Companies Fund, overseen by The Trust Company.

Across the funds, ASIC identified several representations that did not meet regulatory requirements. The regulator said representations were not consistent with long-standing regulatory guidance that projected fund performance must be reasonable and include prominent and proximate qualification or warnings; promotion of fund benefits requires prominent and proximate balancing risk disclosure; comparisons of funds with other products must be appropriate and reasonable; or recommendations should be attributed, and testimonials should be appropriate and reasonable.

ASIC said the REs must implement more robust marketing approval processes but made clear that no breaches of law have been identified as yet. The entities have also not made any admissions of guilt or liability.

However, all voluntarily amended the marketing materials. They also amended their compliance plans to enhance supervision of marketing, including implementing requirements for all marketing material to be approved by the RE before being released, having marketing materials vetted by external counsel, and regularly training personnel involved in fund marketing.

"We expect responsible entities to meaningfully supervise their funds management business," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

"As managed fund gatekeepers, they need to monitor, supervise and ultimately approve the fund's marketing to investors to ensure that it is accurate and reliable."

Since commencing this project in October 2021, ASIC has seen 18 REs or trustees of managed funds amend their marketing materials or processes.

