Magellan makes investment leadership changes

Magellan Financial Group chief executive David George has officially taken on the additional role of chief investment officer, and a deputy chief investment officer has been appointed.

In addition to chief executive and managing director of the group, George is now Magellan's chief investment officer. The official appointment follows him having been given responsibility for the investment function when he joined in July.

Meanwhile, Gerald Stack has been appointed deputy chief investment officer. Stack is currently head of infrastructure, overseeing the $16.8 billion in listed infra assets the group has, and has been with the company since 2007.

His responsibilities "will draw upon his demonstrated strength in driving engagement and collaboration to optimise activity across the global equities research team," Magellan said.

Earlier this year, Magellan co-founder Chris Mackay was appointed by the board to an oversight role in relation to the management of the company's $26 billion in global equity strategies. George and Stack's appointments will now see him step back from this role.

"As an important part of the Magellan family, Chris remains a resource to me, Magellan's portfolio managers and the investment team as needed, as well as Magellan clients," George commented.

"[Global equities strategy leads] Nikki Thomas and Arvid Streimann are working well with the Magellan research team, and I am pleased with the recent process and performance outcomes in difficult market conditions. I have deep conviction that our global equities strategies will deliver strong returns for our clients over the long term."

Earlier this month Magellan reported its funds under management had dropped to just over $50 billion, shedding about $7 billion in September alone. Overall, the group's FUM has dropped about $20 billion since the beginning of the year.