Macquarie profits tumble; long-serving executive exits

Macquarie Group has reported a "substantially lower" net profit after tax in FY24 and announced the departure of its long-serving head of commodities and global markets Nicholas O'Kane.

Macquarie's annuity-style divisions, Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) and Banking and Financial Services, saw a decline in their combined net profit for the December 2023 quarter, impacted by fewer asset realisations and continued investment in the development of green energy portfolio companies.

The group's market-facing divisions, including Commodities and Global Markets and Macquarie Capital, reported a significant drop in net profit for 3Q24, attributed to the previous year's high commodity trading gains and lower fees and commission income, though this was somewhat mitigated by investment income generated from Macquarie Capital.

In 3Q24, MAM's assets under management dipped to $882.5 billion, a 1% decrease from the previous quarter. Public investments assets dropped 2% to $535.1 billion, affected by net outflows and adverse currency shifts, albeit cushioned by positive market trends.

Conversely, private markets assets grew 1% to $347.4 billion, fuelled by fund investments and rising asset valuations, despite currency headwinds. Private markets' equity under management stood at $210.6 billion, with $35.4 billion ready for deployment after new equity raising of $6.7 billion and investments totalling $6 billion.

Banking and Financial Services (BFS) reported a 3% increase in total deposits to $135.6 billion. The home loan portfolio rose 3% to $117.9 billion, and funds on platform grew 6% to $132.8 billion. The business banking loan portfolio grew 6% to $15.5 billion, while the car loans portfolio shrank 8% to $4.8 billion.

Commodities and Global Markets (CGM) experienced a decline in contributions, primarily from reduced trading revenues in North American gas, power, and emissions, alongside a dip in risk management revenue.

Macquarie Capital reported 59 global transactions valued at $65 billion in 3Q24, with a notable increase in investment-related income but a decrease in fee revenue due to lower M&A fees. The private credit portfolio reached over $20 billion, with $1.5 billion deployed in focused credit market investments and tailored financing solutions.

Meanwhile, Nicholas O'Kane is stepping down as the head of commodities and global markets after 28 years, effective 27 February 2024.

Simon Wright, the current global head of the financial markets division within CGM, will succeed O'Kane and join Macquarie's Executive Committee on 1 April 2024.