Link Group appoints general manager

Meaghan Morberger will become Link Group's new general manager, client partnerships for its local retirement and superannuation solutions business (RSS).

Morberger brings over 25 years' experience across superannuation, administration, banking and finance, most recently serving as director of asset and wealth management at KPMG Australia.

She has also held senior leadership positions at Mercer, including head of retail growth and partnerships strategy and principal partnerships leader.

In her new role, Morberger will assume responsibility for all client relationships, leading business engagement across Link Group's RSS client portfolio in Australia.

Morberger said the role will provide the opportunity to lead strategic client partnerships while also drawing on her change and transformation experience.

"I'm excited to be joining an organisation that plays such a critical role within the superannuation system in Australia- which is highly regarded as one of the most advanced in the world," she said.

"I know the outlook for Link Group in this space is strong and I look forward to bringing my prior experience to further advance how we help out clients and continue to strengthen our relationships with superannuation funds, partners and insurers in this market."

Link Group chief executive of retirement and superannuation solutions Dee McGrath said that the group is excited to have Morberger join the senior leadership team.

"Her considerable superannuation, administration and financial experience is supplemented by her deep knowledge of our client portfolio that will help both Link Group and our clients strengthen our partnerships and continue to build better outcomes for clients, employers and members," McGrath said.

McGrath added that Link Group is committed to investing in new tech-enabled platforms that evolve with client needs and provide great digital experiences to employers and members.

"Further, we are focused on building our talent in the business, with deep expertise, the right skillsets and experience to deliver on our vision," she said.

Morberger added: "I believe I can add value from a strategic perspective, with a focus on engaging with clients and stakeholders to support an exceptional customer experience, further innovation and identify ways to deliver our technology solutions faster."

The appointment follows the recent appointment of Rebel Jones as general manager, client partnerships Asia in Hong Kong, who will oversee Link Group's expansion into the Hong Kong pension market.