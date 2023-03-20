Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Link Group appoints general manager

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 20 MAR 2023   12:40PM

Meaghan Morberger will become Link Group's new general manager, client partnerships for its local retirement and superannuation solutions business (RSS).

Morberger brings over 25 years' experience across superannuation, administration, banking and finance, most recently serving as director of asset and wealth management at KPMG Australia.

She has also held senior leadership positions at Mercer, including head of retail growth and partnerships strategy and principal partnerships leader.

In her new role, Morberger will assume responsibility for all client relationships, leading business engagement across Link Group's RSS client portfolio in Australia.

Morberger said the role will provide the opportunity to lead strategic client partnerships while also drawing on her change and transformation experience.

"I'm excited to be joining an organisation that plays such a critical role within the superannuation system in Australia- which is highly regarded as one of the most advanced in the world," she said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"I know the outlook for Link Group in this space is strong and I look forward to bringing my prior experience to further advance how we help out clients and continue to strengthen our relationships with superannuation funds, partners and insurers in this market."

Link Group chief executive of retirement and superannuation solutions Dee McGrath said that the group is excited to have Morberger join the senior leadership team.

"Her considerable superannuation, administration and financial experience is supplemented by her deep knowledge of our client portfolio that will help both Link Group and our clients strengthen our partnerships and continue to build better outcomes for clients, employers and members," McGrath said.

McGrath added that Link Group is committed to investing in new tech-enabled platforms that evolve with client needs and provide great digital experiences to employers and members.

"Further, we are focused on building our talent in the business, with deep expertise, the right skillsets and experience to deliver on our vision," she said.

Morberger added: "I believe I can add value from a strategic perspective, with a focus on engaging with clients and stakeholders to support an exceptional customer experience, further innovation and identify ways to deliver our technology solutions faster."

The appointment follows the recent appointment of Rebel Jones as general manager, client partnerships Asia in Hong Kong, who will oversee Link Group's expansion into the Hong Kong pension market.

Read more: Link GroupMeaghan MorbergerDee McGrathKPMG AustraliaRebel Jones
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Link Group secures mandate renewal
Link Group agrees to sell BCM arm
Link due to settle defunct Woodford fund with FCA
Link scores admin, technology mandate
Link Fund Solutions hit with further legal action
AustralianSuper, Link extend partnership
Hostplus, Maritime Super make merger official
Link Group appoints chief financial officer
Link Group offloads PEXA stake
4.3m Australians invest responsibly: Report

Editor's Choice

FICAP names new charity partner

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Funds raised by the Financial Industry Community Aid Program (FICAP) will be donated to Feel the Magic this year, as well as Shine for Kids.

Link Group appoints general manager

CHLOE WALKER
Meaghan Morberger will become Link Group's new general manager, client partnerships for its local retirement and superannuation solutions business (RSS).

ASIC grants MSC Trustees new powers

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has bestowed MSC Trustees new powers to act as a trustee for debt instruments such as debentures and bonds issued by public companies, a first for an Australian corporate trustee.

AMP, Dexus reach final sale agreement

CHLOE WALKER
The long-awaited transfer of the AMP real estate and domestic infrastructure equity business to Dexus Funds Management has begun, with the first-stage completion of the sale expected to occur this week.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.