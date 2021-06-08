Life Code Compliance Committee chair named

The Financial Services Council and AFCA have jointly appointed Jan McClelland as chair of the Life Code Compliance Committee (LCCC).

McClelland has extensive board experience and is currently deputy chancellor at the University of New England, chair of the Gateway Network Governance Body and a member of the advisory board of the NSW Circular Economy Network.

She is also chair of HeartKids Limited, a director of Stewart House and managing director of a management consultancy firm that provides advisory services across public, private and not for profit sector organisations.

McClelland takes over from Anne Brown who completed her three-year appointment earlier this year.

The LCCC was established in 2017 and is the independent body responsible for overseeing compliance with the FSC Life Insurance Code of Practice.

It is the industry's first consumer facing code designed to promote high standards of service and provide a benchmark of consistency within the industry and a framework for professional behaviour.

AFCA provides the secretariat services for the LCCC, which includes a representative from the industry, a consumer representative and an independent chair.

"The LCCC has an important role in monitoring the effectiveness of the Life Code and therefore supporting good industry practice. Ms McClelland will bring deep and diverse experience to leadership of the committee," AFCA chief executive David Locke said.

Last year, the LCCC said life insurers were not taking their obligations under the Life Insurance Code of Practice seriously.

The code found an increase in claims related complaints and claims handling timeframes. There were 19,483 complaints reported to life companies that subscribe to the code. That number was 29% higher than last year.