LGS names deputy chair, director

The mayor of Penrith has taken on the role of deputy chair of the $12 billion Local Government Super, following the resignation of Bruce Miller.

Miller was first appointed to the board in July 2011 and was a member of the governance, remuneration and nomination committee as well as the investment committee.

In his place, Karen McKeown will take over as deputy chair. She is currently the mayor of Penrith City Council and is the chair of the fund's audit and compliance committee and serves on the member services committee and risk committee.

LGS chair Kyle Loades acknowledged Miller's contribution to the board and members of the fund.

"Bruce is a strong advocate for responsible and sustainable investing and successfully led LGS through a period of governance change to achieve the best possible outcome for our members," Loades said.

LGS has appointed Declan Clausen as a director, to fill the seat left by Miller's departure.

Clausen has been the deputy lord mayor of Newcastle since 2017 and is the executive officer at the Hunter Water Corporation.

"Declan's commitment to working as a key civic leader driving a strategy of liveability, sustainability and the uptake of smart city technologies during his time at the City of Newcastle demonstrates that he is a perfect fit for LGS," Loades added.

His appointment follows those of independent directors Sandi Orleow, Claudia Bels and LGS chief executive Phil Stockwell.

The board changes come after LGS awarded Challenger with a $200 million mandate in indexed global equities for its current and former New South Wales government employee members.