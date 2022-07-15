Lendlease in luxury Circular Quay tower JV

Lendlease and Mitsubishi Estate Asia have formed a joint venture to acquire the One Circular Quay development from Chinese investment house AWH for $800 million.

The payment is in an up front and deferred consideration, with an additional $50 million payment subject to certain project outcomes.

The site, which was formerly Gold Fields House, will be developed by both parties while Lendlease will oversee construction. The development is expected to comprise a 59-level luxury residential tower, designed by the late award-winning Australian architect Kerry Hill.

A second tower will be developed as a luxury Waldorf Astoria hotel - the first in Australia.

Altogether, the proposed towers at One Circular Quay will have an estimated end value of $3 billion.

Lendlease Australia managing director development Tom Mackellar said One Circular Quay will undoubtedly become one of the most desired addresses to live and stay in the world.

"With uninterrupted views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House, a development of this standard, in this location, is an incredible opportunity and we look forward to bringing this iconic development to market," he said.

This joint venture further strengthens the long-standing relationship between Lendlease and Mitsubishi Estate, who have already partnered on the One Sydney Harbour and Sydney Place developments, and Melbourne Quarter's residential East Tower.

"We are truly excited to be a part of such an iconic project for Sydney and look forward to expanding our relationship with Lendlease as we work together to deliver One Circular Quay," Mitsubishi Estate Asia head of Australia state Yuzo Nishiyama said.