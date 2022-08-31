Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Legalsuper launches new member portal

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 AUG 2022   12:29PM

The industry super fund has teamed up with Link Group to create a new cloud-based online portal, using real-time data to connect with members.

The MemberAccess platform delivers on legalsuper's commitment to provide members with "the best online experience possible", with easy to navigate information, tailored offerings, communications and services, all via a simple content management system.

legalsuper chief executive Andrew Proebstl said: "This upgrade in our online platform is a game changer."

"New features include more personalised experiences and increased security measures to protect member data, using Link Group's enhanced security and data technology to ensure 'privacy by design' and multi-factor authentication, while retaining features our members know and regularly use," Proebstl said.

Link Group chief executive, retirement and superannuation solutions Dee McGrath said: "We are proud of our strong, longstanding partnership with legalsuper and very excited to bring our latest capabilities to their members, and to launch this market-leading platform together."

"With super engagement on the rise, we are committed to partnering with legalsuper to ensure the new member online platform continues to stand out from the rest through data-driven, personalised solutions for members."

The offer builds on an existing partnership between legalsuper and Link Group, who last year launched a robo-advice service for users.

