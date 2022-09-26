Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Laureola Advisors launches new fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 26 SEP 2022   12:41PM

The US based advisory firm has launched a new fund, investing exclusively in life settlements, as the business sets in motion plans for growth in Australia.

With a minimum investment of US$5 million, the fund targets an 8% net return to investors, is denominated in USD and will be between US$250 million and US$350 million.

According to the firm, the fund's closed-end structure is ideal for institutional investors wishing to access this unique asset class. The initial close is slated for 1 December 2022.

"Life settlements are life insurance policies, no longer needed by the insureds, which are sold to an investor; the investor pays the premiums and in time collects the death benefits," Laureola managing director Australia and New Zealand Nathan Wares explained.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"It follows that a well-managed life settlement fund can make money regardless of any turmoil in the financial markets."

The new fund launch comes after the soft entrance of the firm into the Australian market two years ago. According to Wares, however, we can expect a whole lot more from Laureola.

"We certainly plan on growing our business in Australia," Wares said.

"We already have a feeder fund for private wealth clients, which we attract business to from direct and private wealth firms. This is now our new launch into the institutional market, and we are probably the only player in this asset class in Australia at present."

He adds: "It's really good timing for us, because if you look at the volatility in the markets, there is opportunity for us to give investors a steady return in the highest single digits without the volatility we're seeing in the equity and the bond markets."

Read more: LaureolaNathan Wares
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Adviser of the Year named

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Felicity Cooper from Cooper Wealth Management has taken out the title at the Association of Financial Advisers national conference.

Allianz Retire+ bolsters executive team

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:32PM
Andrew Stewart and Malcom Weir join the Allianz Retire+ team as its new head of distribution wealth and head of life protection, while Jasmine Jirele becomes its new president and chief executive, North America.

Link acquisition deal terminated

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:02PM
Link Group has announced that the proposed acquisition by Dye & Durham has officially collapsed.

Caddick mansion officially on the market

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:30PM
The listing for the Dover Heights home that Melissa Caddick disappeared from in November 2020 has gone live, with hopes the sale will help return money to those she ripped off.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

SEP
29

AICLA/ANZIIF Claims Convention 

OCT
4

Investments in Super - Part 2 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Would you recommend a smaller fund if its two-year history to date recorded strong alpha?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Richard Ivers

PORTFOLIO MANAGER - EQUITIES
PRIME VALUE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Portfolio management isn't the easiest of gigs, but a little competition isn't unusual for Prime Value Asset Management's Richard Ivers. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.