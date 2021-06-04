KPMG names risk consulting partners

KPMG Australia expanded its risk consulting practice with two partners joining the firm specialising in financial services.

Chris de Wit has joined as partner in governance, risk & controls advisory and Kat Conner as risk, strategy & technology partner.

de Wit was previously at Westpac where he was global head of financial crime transformation over two years and led the set-up, design and implementation of Westpac's strategic response to regulatory matters.

Prior to this he was chief integration officer at AIA New Zealand and spent three years at ASB Bank as executive general manager, corporate strategy and chief internal auditor.

de Wit was also a partner at EY in Auckland providing strategy, improvement and risk management advice to banking, insurance, wealth, utilities and government sectors.

Conner joins from Promontory Financial Group where she was a director. She was previously senior manager risk culture at QBE Insurance and director at Grant Thornton in risk management.

She was also a supervisor at APRA where she provided frontline supervision of two major Australian banking groups and spend over a decade in risk management roles in the UK at Deloitte, Royal Bank of Scotland and IBM.

"The financial services sector faces significant challenges and opportunities in areas such as risk strategy, risk governance and operating models, risk culture and conduct, control environments and regulatory driven transformation. This recruitment bolsters KPMG's capacity to meet growing industry demand," KPMG partner in charge, risk strategy & technology Rob Warren said.

The appointments follow Richard Donaldson joining as risk consulting partner and Sue Bradford as forensic partner earlier this year.

Donaldson joined from Oliver Wyman where he provided risk strategy and digital advisory services to leading banks and insurers and Bradford joined from Commonwealth Bank as head of transactions monitoring, international financial transfer instructions and threshold transaction reporting.

"We are delighted to recruit such high-quality individuals as Chris and Kat, following the appointments of Richard and Sue and they will add considerable expertise to our already strong and growing risk management and consulting teams," Warren said.