NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

KPMG names risk consulting partners

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 4 JUN 2021   11:55AM

KPMG Australia expanded its risk consulting practice with two partners joining the firm specialising in financial services.

Chris de Wit has joined as partner in governance, risk & controls advisory and Kat Conner as risk, strategy & technology partner.

de Wit was previously at Westpac where he was global head of financial crime transformation over two years and led the set-up, design and implementation of Westpac's strategic response to regulatory matters.

Prior to this he was chief integration officer at AIA New Zealand and spent three years at ASB Bank as executive general manager, corporate strategy and chief internal auditor.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

de Wit was also a partner at EY in Auckland providing strategy, improvement and risk management advice to banking, insurance, wealth, utilities and government sectors.

Conner joins from Promontory Financial Group where she was a director. She was previously senior manager risk culture at QBE Insurance and director at Grant Thornton in risk management.

She was also a supervisor at APRA where she provided frontline supervision of two major Australian banking groups and spend over a decade in risk management roles in the UK at Deloitte, Royal Bank of Scotland and IBM.

"The financial services sector faces significant challenges and opportunities in areas such as risk strategy, risk governance and operating models, risk culture and conduct, control environments and regulatory driven transformation. This recruitment bolsters KPMG's capacity to meet growing industry demand," KPMG partner in charge, risk strategy & technology Rob Warren said.

The appointments follow Richard Donaldson joining as risk consulting partner and Sue Bradford as forensic partner earlier this year.

Donaldson joined from Oliver Wyman where he provided risk strategy and digital advisory services to leading banks and insurers and Bradford joined from Commonwealth Bank as head of transactions monitoring, international financial transfer instructions and threshold transaction reporting.

"We are delighted to recruit such high-quality individuals as Chris and Kat, following the appointments of Richard and Sue and they will add considerable expertise to our already strong and growing risk management and consulting teams," Warren said.

Read more: KPMG AustraliaKat ConnerRichard DonaldsonChris de WitRob Warren
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Industry fund expands leadership team
Ignition Advice chief exits
Fintechs drive venture capital: KPMG
MetLife appoints KPMG super director
IOOF establishes super trustee office
Female fintechs make better investments
The state of the banks
Liquidation likely for Halifax
Local fintech investment soars
Fintech hub snaps up Afterpay co-founder

Editor's Choice

QIC managing director exits

KANIKA SOOD
QIC's managing director of business development has left.

YFYS on its way to Senate

KANIKA SOOD
The House of Representatives passed hotly-debated Your Future, Your Super bill last night, with Labor getting away with just one of the amendments on its wish list.

Madison appoints general manager

KARREN VERGARA
The head of advice at Madison Financial Group has been promoted to general manager in a newly created role.

Former adviser hit with three-year ban

KARREN VERGARA
A former financial adviser that failed to consider his clients' best interests copped a three-year ban from the regulator.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.