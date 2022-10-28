Jones progresses green finance standards

Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones committed to working with the finance industry to establish national standards for a green taxonomy that will define sustainable finance in Australia.

Jones stopped short of committing to legislating the forthcoming green taxonomy but said the government will consult with industry when the final version of the Australian Sustainable Finance Institute (ASFI) green taxonomy is completed.

"We're committed to having national standards, whether and how it sits inside the legislative framework is I think something we should have consultation with industry on," he said.

"... There are lots of ways we can achieve the same objective, but what we are absolutely committed to doing is ensuring that we have a national, industry-driven taxonomy so that you can all get on with the job with sensible analytics and capital deployment."

Jones spoke at the ASFI Summit in Sydney. FS Sustainability is a media partner to the summit.

Jones hailed the work of the finance industry in working on a sustainable finance taxonomy.

"It's not just about calling out greenwashing as important is it is," Jones said.

"It is important, and our regulators are doing it, but they frankly are, with the current regulatory settings, the best they are going to be able to do is call out and catch out the most egregious examples.

"We could do much better than that, we need to do much better than that, which is why, working together with you on a green taxonomy one that aligns with international standards, that has an Australian accent is going to be absolutely critical."

Jones noted that to unlock the investment to meet the government's target of reaching a 43% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, private investment will be needed.

"What I can confirm with you today is our absolute commitment to pick up the baton that has been led by industry and ensure that we can accelerate and put in place that standards you need," Jones said.

"Together with government policy, together with government assistance around skill acquisition and deepening our skill base and our workforce capacity, the finance market and our capital markets must have a common set of standards around which we can assess the performance of business.

"Unless our capital markets have a common language and a common set of standards, we are not going to get the most efficient allocation of capital to do the ambitious work that we know we needs to be done."