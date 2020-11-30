Jarden hires from UBS, HSBC

Kiwi investment bank Jarden is continuing its rapid Australian expansion with the announcement of five new appointments.

Anderson Chow was appointed head of industrials research, joining Jarden from HSBC where he was based in Hong Kong for a decade coordinating a team of 22 analysts in Asia and Europe.

Jarden has also appointed a chief economist, who will be starting in 2021. Carlos Cacho steps into the role after most recently spending three years as Australian economist in the UBS Australia research team.

Prior to joining UBS, Cacho spent five years at Colonial First State Global Asset Management (now First Sentier).

Elsewhere, Nik Burns has been appointed head of energy research. He was an energy and utilities research analyst at UBS Australia for six years but for the past two years Burns has served as head of investor relations at oil and gas company Beach Energy.

Burns has previously held roles at Santos and Woodside, after initially commencing his career as a reservoir engineer.

"With a unique combination of technical, commercial, financial and equities experience in the energy sector, Nik is an ideal senior hire for Jarden Australia's research team," Jarden said.

Andrew MacFarlane has also joined Jarden's property team. He was most recently strategy and capital transactions manager at AVID Property Group. Previously, MacFarlane held roles at Goldman Sachs JB Were including as executive director, real estate global investment research.

Finally, Manroop Singh has joined Jarden from Macquarie Investment Management where he was an associate portfolio manager managing domestic and global fixed income portfolios.

Singh started his career at KPMG as an auditor before moving into the public markets graduate program at AMP Capital.