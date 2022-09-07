JANA names Georgina Dudley new chief executive

JANA has promoted Georgina Dudley to chief executive officer following Jim Lamborn's decision to step back from the position.

Dudley, who is currently general manager of strategy and innovation, will step into the new role in December.

She has been with JANA for 14 years and has more than 20 years' experience in investment advice and strategy.

"I am delighted to be appointed as JANA's next chief executive," she said.

"The business has grown from strength to strength in recent years to emerge as Australia's largest investment advisor, advising more than 85 clients and surpassing $1 trillion in total funds under advice."

An issued statement said her specialty lies in business strategy and innovation, where she has been central to the roll-out of embedding technology-enabled resources to improve client outcomes and leading broader strategic initiatives, including a greater focus on sustainability.

JANA chair Fiona Dunn referred to Dudley as a pillar of the business and said she has worked with her for many years.

"She is a pioneer of our commitment to reduce risk and outperform over the long-term."

"Georgina was the optimum candidate to continue to grow and build JANA's capabilities to serve our clients with our world-class asset consulting services."

Lamborn will remain with JANA as executive director and continue to provide input into its commercial strategy.

He has led the business since 2015 and played a significant role in its growth and business transformation, including leading its management buy-out in 2017.

Dunn commented on Lamborn's decision and said it has been a privilege to have him run the business.

"It's been a unique period of history, not only for JANA as an organisation but the wider world around us and Jim should be very proud of JANA's achievements for clients during these tumultuous times," she explained.

"We fully support Jim's decision to take a step back from the demanding position of chief executive and are delighted that he will continue to play a pivotal role, allowing the business to leverage his significant expertise and experience."

Dudley and Lamborn will deliver a joint address at the JANA Annual Conference next Thursday.