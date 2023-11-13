Newspaper icon
J.P. Morgan readies evergreen solution for wholesale market

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 13 NOV 2023   12:39PM

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is poised to transform its alternative investment offering into an "evergreen solution" designed to democratise access to asset classes - previously exclusive to institutional investors - to wholesale clients.

The asset manager's local chief executive Andrew Creber told Financial Standard that the firm has witnessed a growing appetite among its wholesale clients for alternative investments, coveted for their income generation potential and utility as a hedge against inflation.

"While in the past alternatives are seen to be less accessible due to the nature of their investments, we're looking at ways to open this up and make it easier for advisers to offer these types of solutions to their clients," he said.

In line with this initiative, Creber indicated that J.P. Morgan is set to expand its local product offering, increasing the frequency of capital raising efforts and streamlining the application process for alternative investment opportunities to ensure that investors - and their advisers - enjoy greater flexibility, and efficiency.

According to research from Rainmaker Information, J.P. Morgan's Australian arm has made strides in the "other assets" sector - encompassing tactical asset allocation, currencies, hedge funds, and other alternative investments - vaulting from 33rd to 12th spot among investment managers by a measure of funds under management (FUM), reaching $9.6 billion as of June 2023.

Creber attributes the remarkable rise in rankings to the firm's investment performance and differentiated product offerings. Further, he notes that there's a trend towards stable income strategies, and alternative investments are increasingly valued for their inflation protection and ability to deliver consistent returns, "resonating well with clients" currently.

Amid the expansion of its alternative offerings to Australian wholesale clients, J.P. Morgan is also setting its sights on broadening its leadership in the global active management domain. The firm is concentrating on elevating its stature in the local ETF market, following its entry in November last year.

"I think for us as a firm, we're very focused on being a clear active manager, not blending passive with active capabilities; we concentrate on our core competencies and double down on them," Creber says.

"What we believe truly sets us apart, our key differentiator, is the breadth and depth of our research. With a substantial investment in this area, having over 300 dedicated career analysts providing fundamental, bottom-up research, it's the foundation that our investment capabilities are built upon, and an advantage over our peers."

In May, J.P. Morgan expanded its ETF offerings with the introduction of three new funds: the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Active ETF (JHPI), JPMorgan US 100Q Equity Premium Income Active ETF (JPEQ), and JPMorgan US 100Q Equity Premium Income Active ETF (JPHQ).

More recently, the firm launched the JPMorgan Income Active ETF (JPIE) and JPMorgan Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Active ETF (JREM).

Despite the relative novelty of its ETFs, Creber reports a strong client interest in these products. However, he acknowledges the necessity for improved brand awareness and a clear articulation of the company's mission to achieve success in a competitive retail market.

"We've heavily increased our spend on brand awareness, and that's a multi-year investment," he says.

"We don't see it as just a one-off; we view it as a long-term commitment to our brand, which will be incredibly important here in the Australian marketplace to increase our wins."

Read more: Alternative investmentWholesale clientsJ.P. Morgan Asset ManagementBrand awarenessAndrew CreberFinancial StandardTactical asset allocationCurrenciesHedge fundsInflation protectionActive managementETFsRainmaker Information
