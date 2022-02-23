NEWS
Executive Appointments

ISPT chief executive steps down

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 FEB 2022   12:48PM

After 17 years in the role, Daryl Browning is stepping down as chief executive of Industry Super Property Trust following a review.

ISPT announced it is on the hunt for a new chief executive after a review of its corporate strategy determined it was time for Browning to hand over the reins. ISPT chair Rosemary Hartnett said the review was conducted in conjunction with Browning and his leadership team.

Browning has been with the $20 billion manager for two decades in total and took on the top job in 2005 when its total assets were just $2 billion.

He will remain in the role until a replacement is found, with an internal and external search now underway.

Hartnett thanked Browning for his "passionate and purposeful leadership".

"Daryl has not only led this incredible growth and delivered sustained risk-adjusted returns for our investors, but successfully navigated the GFC and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

"Daryl understands the property market intimately and this has allowed ISPT to anticipate obstacles and capitalise on opportunities.

"Most of all, Daryl has earned the trust and confidence of our investors, employees, board members, partners and service providers. He not only keeps our purpose front-of-mind every day, but he lives and breathes it."

Also commenting, Browning said it had been a great honour to lead ISPT and that he looks forward to the next phase of his career while observing the manager's continued success.

"I would like to acknowledge the support of our investors and business partners, as well as the enormous contribution from our many talented team members who I have been proud to lead, in particular, our strategic leadership group," Browning said.

"A real highlight has been to work with my fellow chief executives as founding members of the Property Male Champions of Change which aims to bring about significant change and gender equality in a male-dominated industry."

ISPT was established in 1994 to offer industry superannuation funds exposure to direct property. It invests across commercial, retail, logistics, warehousing and residential property in Australia and currently owns a total of 140 properties.

Outside of industry super funds, ISPT's investors include Ausbil, Catholic Church Insurance, the University of Melbourne, WorkSafe Victoria, and the Melbourne Anglican Trust Corporation.

