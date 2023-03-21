iShares hires APAC markets and investments lead

BlackRock's iShares has named an Asia Pacific lead for markets and investments who most recently worked at Goldman Sachs.

Joining in May, Nicholas Peach takes the official title of APAC head of markets and investments for iShares and index investments based in Hong Kong.

Peach spent almost 17 years at Goldman Sachs, most recently a managing director of equities electronic trading.

At the investment bank, Peach led client coverage, product development, engineering, execution consultation and execution risks teams across seven markets in Asia Pacific.

At BlackRock, Peach will lead the APAC iShares markets and index investments team in providing ETFs to clients in the region.

APAC head of iShares and index investments Peter Loehnert said: "Nicholas's experience as a highly collaborative leader of teams across Asia Pacific will serve us well in our work of driving initiatives that support the evolution of our platform and the regional ETF ecosystem. In turn, our clients will benefit from increased convenience, affordability, transparency and resilience of our iShares and index investments."

In Australia, BlackRock recently restructured its fundamental equities business, which saw the departure of three portfolio managers.

As part of the overhaul, the BlackRock High Conviction Australian Long Short Fund and the BlackRock High Conviction Australian Future Companies Fund will close.

From the High Conviction Australian Equity Fund, Charlie Lanchester, Madeleine Beaumont, and Sam Theodore exited the business.

Lanchester will join ASX-listed Hearts & Minds as chief investment officer on April 12.