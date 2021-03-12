NEWS
Investment
Ironbark fund swaps managers
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 12 MAR 2021   12:46PM

An Aussie broad-cap equities fund distributed by Ironbark is transitioning to a new fund manager, as the boutique managing it pivots away from broad-caps to small caps.

The $25 million Ironbark Karara Australian Share Fund is currently managed by Karara Capital, and Ironbark acts as the responsible entity and distributor.

At the end of this month, Ironbark will transition the fund's management to quantitative manager Creighton AI (CAI), which is partially owned by Longreach Alternatives - Ironbark and Longreach have a joint venture.

After the change, the fund's name will change to CAI Australian Fund. Ironbark will remain the RE but Longreach will become the distributor. The management fees will drop from 78 bps a year to 56 bps.

Karara Capital made the decision to get out of large-capo Australian equities as superannuation funds internalise the function.

The boutique continues to manage about $800 million in its small caps capability, and has a newer market neutral strategy.

Karara Capital was established in 2007 by David Slack, Rohan Walsh and Luke Sinclair. Slack is a former investment committee chair and director at Victorian Funds Management Corporation.

Longreach has about $1.4 billion in funds under management or advice, and was started by former K2 Advisors managing director Samuel Mann. Ironbark has about $19 billion and is minority-owned by Washington H. Soul Pattinson.

