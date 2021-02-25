NEWS
Financial Planning
IOOF to spend big on BOLR
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 25 FEB 2021   12:47PM

IOOF expects to spend up to $32 million on paying out Buyer of Last Resort arrangements with financial advisers leaving its network, primarily from Bridges Financial Services.

At its half year results yesterday, IOOF reported an expected BOLR spend of $15 million to $20 million for departing advisers in FY21 and another $8 million to $12 million for FY22. This is higher than the $900,000 that IOOF has spent so far on paying out BOLR arrangements.

"It's a part of the transformation of the Bridges business. Bridges was historically a combination of self-employed and employee, so it's a hybrid model," IOOF chief executive Renato Mota told Financial Standard.

"We are moving that model to a very much fully-employed model. As a part of that, we think there might be some Buyer of Last Resort arrangements that are triggered, which we outlined in the pack. But that's coming in within our expectations," Mota said.

He said IOOF expects the bulk of its BOLR payments to be processed in the next 12 months.

IOOF currently has about 1546 advisers and about $70 billion in funds under advice, which includes recent advice outflows. The financial advice segment yielded $277 million in revenue (down 7%) and $90 million in gross margin (down 11%) for the six months ending December 2020.

Its advice gross margin was impacted by end of the BT arrangement, $3 million lower adviser service fee revenue from Shadforth, and $9.9 million underlying losses from ex-ANZ advice licensees. It saved $4 million from cancellation of physical adviser conferences.

The bulk of IOOF's advisers are under the company's self-employed advice model (893 of 1546). About 292 advisers are in professional services model, from places such as Lonsdale, Millenium3 and RI Advice. Lastly 361 are in the self-licensed model.

"If you look at where we are now, it's clear that the bulk of the self-employed model. I think that model or that footprint is likely to become more even over time. And by that I mean, I think we can expect to see growth in the professional services model, as well the self-licensed model...So over time, we are likely to see a bit of balance across all three," Mota said.

IOOF also flagged it expects to drop about 140 self-employed advisers.

"Probably a couple of key sources for that. As you can imagine, over the last 18 months, we've done a lot of work on our governance [and] quality of advice. I think the reality is there will be some advisers that either choose not to or just simply can't meet the standard we expect of them, and obviously they will be leaving the group," Mota said.

"On the other side, I think we've also been very clear that the days of subsidising self-employed advice models and having them subsidised by product providers isn't acceptable and can't be sustained. And then therefore, in some cases, some of those subsidised fee arrangements won't be supported into the future."

Read more: IOOFBridges Financial ServicesRenato Mota
