Investors livid over fresh portfolio valuation: Mayfair 101

Mayfair 101 says its noteholders have been left devastated by new sales data that suggests the Mission Beach real estate portfolio has increased in value by as much as $170 million.

Mayfair 101 purchased the portfolio of 200-plus properties in 2019. In early 2020, ASIC froze Mayfair's assets and operations over concerns it was a Ponzi scheme. Many of the properties were handed over to receivers who have since sold them.

Now, according to CoreLogic, the three main suburbs comprising Mission Beach have increased in value by 74% since 2019, putting the value of the portfolio at about $400 million - a valuation that does not account for the planned redevelopment of Dunk Island. Mayfair intended to redevelop the island to drive tourism, however it has since been sold to Annie Cannon-Brookes, who reportedly paid about $24 million.

Mayfair 101 cited ASIC court statements that describe Mission Beach as 'a heap of sand' and 'a heavily depressed, small coastal town', and refer to the planned redevelopment of Dunk Island as a 'pipedream', in questioning how it is that receivers were then able to sell 95 properties for more than what Mayfair 101 had paid. Mayfair 101 said ASIC filings show the receiver, McGrathNicol, has realised about $40 million since 2020 - some $3 million more than what Mayfair paid.

Mayfair 101 said its investors are irate at the outcome of the sales process and the new valuation, saying taxpayer money is now being spent to "conceal the damage caused by the regulator's misguided campaign." Mayfair 101 has long held that ASIC's investigation into the group and its managing director James Mawhinney was unfounded and claims the speed at which it was carried out is suspicious.

"Mayfair's investment in Mission Beach and Dunk Island was a nationally significant regional community project which has been destroyed thanks to an out-of-control corporate regulator. The valuation uplift in Mayfair's portfolio confirms ASIC grossly mischaracterised Mayfair's business and its investments to the Federal Court of Australia, and that Mayfair's investments were solid. ASIC had no right to take that away from nearly six hundred people like me who did their due diligence and backed the company's strategy," unitholder Bruce Golightly said.

"Sadly, it is clear Mayfair's lenders did more due diligence than ASIC did and now we are suffering the consequences of ASIC's negligence. We deserve to be compensated for nearly four years of torture and hardship this has brought upon so many innocent Australians."

Mayfair 101 said its bridging lender, Naplend, will likely collect about $23 million in interest, fees and expenses on top of a $14.2 million loan facility from the sale of properties ASIC deemed speculative and high risk. McGrathNicol is estimated to receive about $3.5 million in fees.

"This means Mayfair's investment in Mission Beach made money for everyone apart from Mayfair 101 and its noteholders, who funded the project," Mayfair 101 said.

However, Mayfair 101 has seen some small wins recently. In November 2023 ASIC was ordered to pay Mawhinney's costs in its bid to bring an expanded case against him which was rejected by the Federal Court a month earlier.

The Federal Court will re-hear the case in a two-week trial slated to commence on October 21. The case is to be re-heard after the Full Federal Court overturned the court's original decision that saw Mawhinney slapped with a 20-year ban from dealing in financial products.