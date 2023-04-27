Investors flock to term deposits over equities

Australian investors are flocking to term deposits and away from equity funds, signalling a shift towards more conservative investment strategies.

Plan for Life data revealed that Australian equities funds experienced a decline in net funds inflows, from $12.5 billion in the 12 months ending September 2021 to $10.5 billion in the same period in 2022, marking a 16% decrease.

Over the same timeframe, focusing solely on new deposits, Australian equities funds decreased from $40.6 billion to $37.5 billion, a decrease of 8%.

In contrast, APRA data shows a significant increase in term deposit holdings in banks between December 2021 and September 2022, with the amount rising by $170 billion, from $781 billion to $951 billion - a 22% increase.

Irrespective of the relative investment returns across Australian equities and term deposits, this trend underscores a growing preference among investors towards more secure and stable investment options amid market uncertainty.

Capital Advisory financial adviser Michael Miller said investors tend to put their money into equities when they perceive the market as safe, which is often influenced by a period of strong recent returns.

"Human nature is likely to favour that desire for safety, that leads to less flow into equities markets after periods of volatility," Miller said.

As for the rise in net funds flows to term deposits, Miller attributed this to the desire for safety and the recent increases in the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) cash rate. He explained that investors now feel they're getting some income return from term deposits, even if these returns mightn't necessarily keep pace with inflation.

NAB executive Paul Riley said the rising cost of living has prompted customers to be more price savvy.

"Against uncertain global markets, we have seen customers embrace the secure and compelling returns offered by term deposits. This trend is particularly strong among older Australians who are four times more likely to keep their savings in term deposits than younger Australians aged 18-29," Riley said.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Bank executive general manager Kate Crous commented: "Term deposits have maintained their appeal for customers seeking stability and certainty of returns, and we're seeing increasing interest off the back of the rising interest rate environment."

Term deposits versus super

Despite the Australian superannuation market being at its strongest point ever with a record $163 billion contributed into super accounts in 2021-22, term deposit inflows have comfortably surpassed these figures. In fact, the total amount invested in term deposits last year was two-thirds higher than the entire sum contributed to superannuation.

However, Miller highlights two drawbacks for long-term investors who opt for term deposits over more aggressive superannuation investments.

"Firstly, there are substantial tax concessions on getting money into superannuation - so even if you do end up investing in a term deposit within super, missing out on those tax concessions can put you at a disadvantage. Secondly, most of a client's retirement capital isn't likely to be used in the short-term when the protection from volatility that a term deposit offers can make sense," he said.

"Even a 60-year-old who is retiring immediately may only be drawing on 5-20% of their capital in the first few years of retirement. The rest will be invested for over a decade, so missing out on the extra long-term returns from putting some of that investment at risk of volatility can reduce the amount of income they're able to receive overall, or how long that income will last."