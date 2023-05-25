Newspaper icon
Investors flock to conservative ETFs: Podcast

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 25 MAY 2023   12:45PM

Stockspot founder and chief executive Chris Brycki says the global macroeconomic backdrop has shifted investor trends, causing an uptake in conservative ETFs.

Investors have faced varying challenges over the past 12 months and, speaking on the latest episode of the Financial Standard podcast, Brycki said clients are concerned about the current environment and are changing habits accordingly.

"Certainly, conservatism is coming through. We're seeing it with the sorts of investments clients are asking about and also in the data around the types of ETFs people are investing in," he explained.

"For the first time, over the last 12 months, more conservative ETFs are seeing much bigger inflows. So, cash ETFs and fixed interest ETFs have seen growth of 46% and 26%."

Meanwhile, equities ETFs are seeing almost no growth, he said; "Like one or 2%."

"What's interesting as well is that, because banks haven't increased cash deposit rates at anywhere near the same rate as interest rates, there's a lot more interest in investment type products that give you access to cash," he said.

"By that I mean, products like money market funds, or cash ETFs, that are now paying an effective interest rate of close to 4%. That's a lot better than people are getting in the bank, so we're seeing money really go into these sorts of products as well."

Leaning toward conservative investment isn't the only trend Brycki has noticed - recent volatility has caused demographics to shift also.

"There has been a shift from younger investors to older investors, he said.

"Our biggest growth rates of new clients have come from some of the older age groups."

Brycki said his guess would be some of these older age groups have been saving a lot of cash in bank accounts or term deposits and are now wanting to now deploy some of that into the markets.

"Because markets have dipped a little bit, so they've got the capacity to invest at the moment," he said.

"They might have paid off their mortgages already or their private school fees have all come to an end, whereas the younger families are the ones that are investing a bit less."

The investment shifts are no doubt driven by a little bit of fear, but Brycki said red flags are sometimes present in the moments when no one is scared.

"When people are most confident, for me, that's scary," he said.

"Certainly, the vibe is that people are not looking to invest and that's probably why some of those products like cash ETFs, and fixed income ETFs are quite popular."

Listen to the full episode here:

