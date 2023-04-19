Newspaper icon
Industry welcomes experience pathway consultation

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 APR 2023   12:28PM

The federal government consulting on the experience pathway has been recognised as a much-needed development for financial advisers who wish to continue working with clients beyond 2026.

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) welcomed the draft legislation, which states an adviser with 10 years of cumulative experience providing advice between 1 January 2007 and 31 December 2021 would meet one part of the educational requirements.

Its chief executive Sarah Abood said the association believes that relevant experience is an important element in maintaining the required standard.

"For professional, quality financial advice that will provide the best outcome for Australians," she commented.

That said, Abood added the FAAA continues to feel strongly that there should be a time limit on the pathway, so a relatively young adviser does not continue to practice indefinitely without relevant qualifications.

"We have had a lot of engagement from members on the experience pathway proposal. We will be consulting with members intensively again on these detailed proposals in the coming weeks, to finalise our submission," she said.

Abood highlighted the increased flexibility around approving relevant qualifications for new entrants as a win.

"We have raised many instances where small course changes, in some cases as little as a unit name or number change, have led to qualifications being disallowed which do not fit the exact language of the relevant determination," she explained.

"This is extremely disheartening for students who have successfully completed these courses, and we are hopeful that more sensible flexibility will now be available."

She added the association will continue working closely with the government to help make financial advice more affordable and accessible to Australian consumers, "as well as providing clarity and appropriate flexibility to financial advisers about their education requirements."

Meanwhile, Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association (SIAA) also praised the government's progress and said it's been advocating for certainty that the experienced pathway was going to be implemented.

"Firms, stockbrokers and investment advisers are making plans now in relation to exiting the profession," said SIAA chief executive Judith Fox.

"A further exodus of experienced advisers was on the cards without draft legislation confirming the experienced pathway."

At a time when the advice gap is recognised, Fox noted that losing more experienced advisers makes no sense.

"It's to the government's credit that they have acted to prevent additional loss of expertise," she said.

SIAA acknowledged that some stockbrokers and investment advisers put their education on hold when the Labor government was elected in May 2022, considering the minister's election commitment to introduce an experienced pathway.

Further, the FASEA education regime, still in place, failed to approve or recognise the education qualifications of those in the stockbroking and investment advice profession, said the SIAA.

Fox added the release of the draft legislation enables advisers to know their education qualifications and wealth of experience are being recognised.

"And their clients will retain their advice services," she added.

Further, the body was also pleased to see its recommendation about the cut-off date being extended from 1 January 2019 to 1 January 2021 taken up.

It concluded the extension would capture the experience of advisers who provided stockbroking and investment advice during the period of market volatility caused by the pandemic, "which also provided lived experience in volatile economic conditions. This is now reflected in the draft legislation."

